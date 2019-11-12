Hong Kong leader Lam: Protesters 'paralysing' the city are extremely selfish

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, with the key headlines found below.
Protesters 'paralysing' the city are extremely selfish.
Hopes all universities and schools will urge students not to participate in violence.
The govt is still doing its best to hold a fair, safe and orderly district council election.
Her comments come a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the six months of civil unrest.
With the Hong Kong unrest back in the fore front this Tuesday’s Asian trading, the risk sentiment has turned sour once again, indicated by falling Asian equities and the uptick in the US dollar across the board. USD/JPY holds the upside near 109.15 while the commodity-currencies have tumbled on reduced appetite for risk.
