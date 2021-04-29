HKMA: Hong Kong dollar (HKD) remains steady after FOMC decision

In response to the FOMC monetary policy decision, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) that “the HK dollar (HKD) remains steady” after Fed Chair Powell’s dismissal of tapering talks smashed the US dollar.

Additional quotes

“Money markets are operating smoothly, there is ample liquidity.”

“The HKD exchange rate and HK interest rates remain steady.”

At the time of writing, USD/HKD trades almost unchanged at 7.7623, unperturbed by the above comments.