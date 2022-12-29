Inflation has become a dominant topic again. In the opinion of economists at Deutsche Bank, inflation will come down more slowly in the Eurozone than in the US.

Headline inflation seems to have already peaked in the US

“Inflation will still be well above the targets set by the central banks in Europe and the US in 2023.”

“While headline inflation seems to have already peaked in the US, it might not peak in Germany and the Eurozone until February or March 2023.”

“For 2023 as a whole, we expect inflation of 7.0% for Germany, 6.0% for the Eurozone and 4.1% for the US. High inflation is expected to last beyond 2023.”

“It is unlikely that inflation in the foreseeable future will return to the relatively low levels seen before the Covid pandemic.”