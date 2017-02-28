Hedging S&P with USDJPY Options - Natixis

Su Young Lee, Research Analyst at Natixis, suggests that with an 11% rally of the SPX since the election of Donald Trump and strong valuation multiples (12M-Fwd PE is over 17 according to IBES data), the risk of an equity correction has de facto increased.

Key Quotes

“Despite a stubbornly low VIX, the price of S&P puts has indeed increased significantly as depicted by the increase in the skew of the index. Hence, the need to look for alternative hedges in case of a hectic episode in the equity market.”

“Since the BoJ launched the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus program, aka “Abenomics”, the JPY took a special role: instead of remaining a domestic market condition indicator, JPY became the barometer for global market liquidity and sentiment (risk-on vs. risk-off), and has turned as an emblematic safe-haven currency.”

“The correlation between USDJPY and SPX has been mostly positive during the past decade. During acute downside movements in SPX, such risk-off sentiments turn into a flight to safety, hence lower USDJPY. The correlation during strong risk-off events are depicted by the two charts below: using either daily or weekly returns, the correlation increases up to 70%-80% during extreme S&P losses, whereas it remains moderately positive otherwise.”

“Currently the correlation is at lower range and rolling beta is also at lower than average range, as low VIX and high S&P 500 have remained supportive. However with USDJPY virtually floored at 100, the level that the BoJ is believed to defend in the case of a massive flight to safety, even very high correlation during risk off will make it difficult for the currency to see drastic loss.”

“Bottom Line: given the current level of correlation and the risk of market correction, we propose the following trade idea using a self-financing strategy:

Sell SPU7 2,448 European Call (5% OTM). Maturity = 6 months.

Buy USD Put / JPY Call Down-and-out. European Strike = 111.5, American KO Barrier = 99. Maturity = 6 months.

Zero premium”

“Rationale:

As the VIX is currently at historical low, so is correlation between SPX and USDJPY. This trade could be profitable in both risk-on or risk-off scenario: