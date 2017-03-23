Skip to main content
Greece Current Account (YoY) climbed from previous €-0.933B to €-0.271B in January
FXStreet
|
09:22 GMT
ECB: US policy uncertainty, Brexit and China rebalancing to keep outlook clouded
FXStreet
|
09:16 GMT
BOE’s Broadbent: Weak STG probably reflects market view post-Brexit
FXStreet
|
09:11 GMT
USD/CHF reverses Wednesday’s losses, 200-DMA support held
FXStreet
|
09:05 GMT
EUR/USD meets fresh supply, tests 1.0770 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
09:00 GMT
WTI retreats from highs, back near $48.20
FXStreet
|
08:59 GMT
Japan Govt: March economic assessment unchanged
FXStreet
|
08:48 GMT
Gold consolidating near monthly tops, await Trump healthcare vote and Fedspeaks
FXStreet
|
08:26 GMT
USD/JPY bounces off lows, near 111.20
FXStreet
|
08:09 GMT
Denmark Consumer Confidence climbed from previous 4.8 to 6.2 in March
FXStreet
|
08:01 GMT
AUD/USD is only testing the lower end of fair value range - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:58 GMT
EUR/GBP bounce off 2-1/2 week lows, UK retail sales in focus
FXStreet
|
07:55 GMT
RBA sweating with iron ore entering a technical bear market - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
07:48 GMT
France Business Climate came in at 104, below expectations (107) in March
FXStreet
|
07:47 GMT
GBP: Sell into strength as further gains should be capped - Westpac
FXStreet
|
07:44 GMT
UK retail sales and US AHCA amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
07:41 GMT
China's Feb crude oil imports from Iran +18.1%, Saudi -12.9%
FXStreet
|
07:38 GMT
UK retail sales likely to register a 0.2% m/m gain - TDS
FXStreet
|
07:36 GMT
US Dollar struggling for direction near 99.50
FXStreet
|
07:31 GMT
When is UK retail sales and how could affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
07:30 GMT
