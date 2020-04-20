Gold trades with modest losses near 1-week lows, around $1675 region

- Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Monday.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted some pressure.
- The downside remains cushioned amid concerns over coronavirus.
Gold edged lower on the first day of a new trading week and dropped to one-week lows, around the $1672-71 support area in the last hour.
The US dollar regained some positive traction on Monday and remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency, which was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The precious metal remained depressed for the second consecutive session and retreated further from multi-year tops set last week. However, a combination of factor extended some support and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, combined with expectations for a prolonged period of low/negative interest rates and aggressive government stimulus measures further underpinned the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $1672-70 horizontal support before confirming that the commodity might have topped out and positioning for any further near-term corrective slide.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic data due for releases on Monday, the key focus will remain on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. This along with the USD price dynamics might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1675.81
|Today Daily Change
|-7.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1683.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1638.62
|Daily SMA50
|1613.85
|Daily SMA100
|1569.03
|Daily SMA200
|1526.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1679.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1694.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1669.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1654.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1629.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1733.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1747.8
