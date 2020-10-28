Gold to maintain a sideways range ahead of a break above $1993 – Credit Suisse

Gold consolidation extends as expected with the yellow metal trading around the $1900 mark, but with new highs eventually expected, according to strategists at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“Gold extends its consolidation/correction following the move to our base case objective of $2075/80 in August, but is still holding flagged support at $1837, the 38.2% retracement of the rally from March. We look for this to continue to hold to maintain the sideways range ahead of a break above $1993 for a fresh look at $2075.”
“An eventual move above $2075 stays looked for a resumption of the core bull trend with resistance seen next at $2175, then $2300, although we continue to believe this will not be seen until next year.”
“Below $1837 can see scope for a deeper setback to $1765, potentially $1726, but with this expected to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.