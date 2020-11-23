Gold to extend its slide with a daily close below $1,850

Gold closed the second straight week in the negative territory around $1,870 as coronavirus vaccine optimism continues to weigh on the yellow metal. Sellers look to remain in control if XAU/USD fails to climb beyond $1,900, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
Key quotes
“Investors will keep a close eye on fresh headlines surrounding coronavirus vaccines. Citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bloomberg reported on Friday that the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration remain in close contact on the evaluation of the vaccines and work toward a synchronized approval. Von der Leyen further noted that a conditional marketing authorization could arrive as early as the second half of December. Any positive developments on that front could cause gold to continue to lose interest.”
“On the downside, significant support is located at $1,850 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of June-August uptrend). A decisive move below $1,850 could attract more sellers and drag the pair toward $1,820 (former resistance). The 200-day SMA at $1,800 is the next line of defence but it would be a major surprise if the price were to decline there this year given the thin trading volumes.”
“Resistances could be seen at $1,890 (20-day SMA), $1,900 (psychological level/Fibonacci 50% retracement) and $1,910 (100-day SMA).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!