Gold Technical Analysis: Yellow metal ends the week near 2-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is under pressure below the 1480 resistance level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1445 swing low.
 

Gold weekly chart

 
Gold is ending the week near its lowest point in 2-months while trading above its main SMAs on the weekly chart.
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the daily time frame, The precious metal is trading in a bull flag, making lower lows and lower highs while trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This week the 1480 resistance and the 100 SMA capped the upside. 
 
The bears are likely looking for a break below the 1445 swing low. If the breakdown is successful, the next main support on the way down is likely the 1400 handle. 
 
On the flip side, if the market breaks beyond the 1480 level, gold could attract further buying interest towards the 1520 level. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1462.27
Today Daily Change -2.79
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1465.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1480.83
Daily SMA50 1490.76
Daily SMA100 1481.72
Daily SMA200 1397.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1475.7
Previous Daily Low 1462.74
Previous Weekly High 1474.6
Previous Weekly Low 1445.8
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 1459.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1454.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 1447.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 1472.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 1480.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

