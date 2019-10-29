Gold technical analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout

- Gold's daily chart shows a failed falling channel breakout.
- Monday's drop confirmed a bearish candlestick reversal pattern.
- The yellow metal could drop to support at $1,481.
Gold is looking south, having witnessed a failed breakout in the previous two trading days.
The yellow metal closed at $1,504 on Friday, confirming an upside break of a falling channel, represented by Sept. 4 and Sept. 24 highs and Sept. 10 and Oct. 1 lows.
The breakout was confirmed with a Gravestone Doji and looked weak and was short-lived, as prices fell 0.80% on Monday.
Put simply, Monday's close at $1,490 activated twin bearish cues: a failed breakout and a Gravestone Doji reversal.
Gold, therefore, is likely to face selling pressure on Tuesday. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,491 per Oz and could drop to support at $1,481 (Oct. 22 low).
The bearish case would be invalidated if prices rise above Monday's high of $1,508.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1491.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1492.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.39
|Daily SMA50
|1504.94
|Daily SMA100
|1464.43
|Daily SMA200
|1381.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1508.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1490.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1497.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1501.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1485.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1478.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1467.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1515.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1521.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
