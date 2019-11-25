Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows, just above $1455 level

- Gold remains depressed amid renewed US-China trade optimism.
- A retest of monthly lows, around $1445, remains a distinct possibility.
Gold traded with a mild negative bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and is currently placed near one-week lows, just above the $1455 horizontal support.
Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a two-month-old descending trend-channel, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
This coupled with the recent failures near the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance further reinforce the negative outlook amid renewed US-China trade optimism.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.
Hence, some follow-through selling below the $1455 support zone will set the stage for a slide towards retesting monthly swing lows around the $1445 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the $1470 strong horizontal resistance.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1459.48
|Today Daily Change
|-2.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1462.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1478.72
|Daily SMA50
|1490.24
|Daily SMA100
|1482.35
|Daily SMA200
|1398.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1473.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1461.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1466.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1454.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1446.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1469.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1477.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1481.49
