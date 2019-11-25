Gold Technical Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 1-week lows, just above $1455 level

Gold remains depressed amid renewed US-China trade optimism.

A retest of monthly lows, around $1445, remains a distinct possibility.

Gold traded with a mild negative bias for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and is currently placed near one-week lows, just above the $1455 horizontal support.

Given that the commodity has been trending lower along a two-month-old descending trend-channel, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.

This coupled with the recent failures near the 100-day SMA support-turned-resistance further reinforce the negative outlook amid renewed US-China trade optimism.

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and support prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops.

Hence, some follow-through selling below the $1455 support zone will set the stage for a slide towards retesting monthly swing lows around the $1445 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the $1470 strong horizontal resistance.

Gold daily chart