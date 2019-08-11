Gold technical analysis: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s

Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week.

Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.

Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Should there be prospects of a meeting between US and Chinese trade officials in September, gold can likely continue to give back some ground to the bears on profit-taking and on a break back below the 1480s, a deeper retracement back to the 1430s could play out once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives.

Bulls will look to the 1528/30s but the price will be expected to hold initial tests. Further out, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795. The 1800s arrive as the 2011 highs and the price has touched the 61.8% Fibo retracement of those highs to the late 2015 swing lows.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1497.6 Today Daily Change 1.77 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 1495.83 Trends Daily SMA20 1440.69 Daily SMA50 1402.37 Daily SMA100 1344.97 Daily SMA200 1309.76 Levels Previous Daily High 1508.2 Previous Daily Low 1495 Previous Weekly High 1510.16 Previous Weekly Low 1436.96 Previous Monthly High 1452.72 Previous Monthly Low 1382.02 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1500.04 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1503.16 Daily Pivot Point S1 1491.15 Daily Pivot Point S2 1486.48 Daily Pivot Point S3 1477.95 Daily Pivot Point R1 1504.35 Daily Pivot Point R2 1512.88 Daily Pivot Point R3 1517.55



