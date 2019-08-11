Gold technical analysis: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s

By Ross J Burland
  • Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week.
  • Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.

Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Should there be prospects of a meeting between US and Chinese trade officials in September, gold can likely continue to give back some ground to the bears on profit-taking and on a break back below the 1480s, a deeper retracement back to the 1430s could play out once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives.  

Bulls will look to the 1528/30s but the price will be expected to hold initial tests. Further out, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795. The 1800s arrive as the 2011 highs and the price has touched the 61.8% Fibo retracement of those highs to the late 2015 swing lows.  

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1497.6
Today Daily Change 1.77
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1495.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1440.69
Daily SMA50 1402.37
Daily SMA100 1344.97
Daily SMA200 1309.76
Levels
Previous Daily High 1508.2
Previous Daily Low 1495
Previous Weekly High 1510.16
Previous Weekly Low 1436.96
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1500.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1503.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 1491.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1486.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 1477.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1504.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 1512.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 1517.55

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

