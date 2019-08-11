Gold technical analysis: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s

- Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week.
- Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Should there be prospects of a meeting between US and Chinese trade officials in September, gold can likely continue to give back some ground to the bears on profit-taking and on a break back below the 1480s, a deeper retracement back to the 1430s could play out once the 23.6% Fibo in the 1450s gives.
Bulls will look to the 1528/30s but the price will be expected to hold initial tests. Further out, bulls will look to the 127.2% Fibo target which is located around 1,560, guarding the Oct 2012 highs at 1795. The 1800s arrive as the 2011 highs and the price has touched the 61.8% Fibo retracement of those highs to the late 2015 swing lows.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1497.6
|Today Daily Change
|1.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1495.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1440.69
|Daily SMA50
|1402.37
|Daily SMA100
|1344.97
|Daily SMA200
|1309.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1508.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1495
|Previous Weekly High
|1510.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1436.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1500.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1503.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1491.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1486.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1477.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1504.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1512.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1517.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls have chances as long as 1.1165 holds
The pair has closed the week with gains at around 1.1200, having been unable on Friday to leave its latest range. Trade war tensions maintain risk aversion as the main market motor.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY: risk aversion to keep underpinning the yen
The Japanese Yen continued appreciating Friday on risk aversion, sending the USD/JPY pair to a fresh multi-month low of 105.26. The pair bounced to finish it with losses in the 105.60 region.
Gold: Consolidates and bears look for a test of the 1480s
Gold was a strong performer and climbed 3.5% last week although the risk-off trade has lost some momentum as markets come to terms with on-going geopolitical strife. Bears look for a test of the 1480s on lack of upside momentum.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.