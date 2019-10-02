Gold Technical Analysis: Bulls committed at key support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci target

- Gold has completed a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs.
- But Bulls will need to get back above the 1500 psychological level.
Gold has completed a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 and slipped to close proximity of the 61.8% Fibonacci target.
However, as fragile risk-appetite is as we move into the final quarter of the year, expectations of a worsening economic backdrop, the safe-haven metal attracted a bid just ahead of key support marked by the convergence of a Fibo target and the July highs/resistance guarding a full 100% retracement to 1380.
On the upside, bulls will need to get back above the 1500 psychological level and then the 1535 resistance comes in again ahead of the 1550 target which guards territories towards 1590 as the 127.2% Fibo target.
Gold daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout
With short duration charts reporting a bullish continuation pattern, EUR/USD looks set to extend Tuesday’s 0.32% rally to 1.0967 – 38.2% Fib Retracement of 1.1110/1.0879.
GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge
GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session.
USD/JPY: Bears seeking lower grounds to test below 107.50s
USD/JPY is steady in the Tokyo open with thin trade expected following an explosive session overnight and with a lack of liquidity in Asia due to the Chinese holidays.
Gold: Bulls committed at key support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci target
Gold has completed a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 and slipped to close proximity of the 61.8% Fibonacci target. But Bulls will need to get back above the 1500 psychological level.
US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low
The PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009. It was the second month below the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction.