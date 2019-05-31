Gold technical analysis: Bulls challenge 100-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence resistance

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Gold built on the overnight sharp intraday rebound from one-week lows and a subsequent break through the $1287-88 supply zone, coinciding with 50-day SMA.

   •  The follow-through momentum lifted the commodity beyond a descending trend-line barrier, extending from yearly tops through March/May monthly swing highs.

The precious metal has now moved closer to another confluence resistance - comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the $1347-$1266 downfall, which if cleared should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the positive move back towards monthly high, levels just beyond the key $1300 psychological mark and nearing 50% Fibo. level.

On the flip side, the $1292 horizontal level now becomes immediate support to defend. Any subsequent slide might now be seen as a buying opportunity and should remain limited near the confluence resistance break-point, around the $1288 region.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1295.7
Today Daily Change 7.00
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1288.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1283.99
Daily SMA50 1287.64
Daily SMA100 1296.39
Daily SMA200 1261.54
Levels
Previous Daily High 1292.8
Previous Daily Low 1275.1
Previous Weekly High 1297.8
Previous Weekly Low 1269.1
Previous Monthly High 1310.7
Previous Monthly Low 1265.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1286.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1281.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1278.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 1267.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1260.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1295.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 1303.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 1313.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

