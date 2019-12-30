Gold Technical Analysis: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1

Gold's weekly chart is reporting a bull flag breakout.

The daily chart is signaling bullish exhaustion.

The conflicting signals indicate a pullback may precede big gains.

Gold is currently trading at $1,515 per Oz, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.

The yellow metal closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart.

The pattern indicates the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.

The big gains, however, may not happen immediately, as Friday's Doji candle coupled with an above-70 reading on the 14-day relative strength index is signaling bullish exhaustion.

The metal may drop to the ascending 5-day moving average at $1,506. The bullish weekly chart outlook would be invalidated if prices find acceptance under the last week's low of $1,477.

Weekly chart

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels