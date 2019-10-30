Gold technical analysis: Bounces off three-month-old rising trendline

- Gold clings to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after a bounce from a multi-week-old support line.
- 100-day SMA could challenge sellers targeting July top, $1,518/20 area seems to restrict immediate upside.
With the recent trade/political headlines renewing risk aversion, Gold prices take a U-turn from a three-month-old ascending support line while taking the bids to $1,489 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
Considering the bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) and the recent run for risk safety, gold is heading towards $1,500 round-figure prior to challenging a four-week long horizontal barrier, around $1,518/20.
In a case where the quote manages to cross $1,520 on a daily (D1) closing basis, $1,535 and September month top close to $1,557 will grab the buyer’s attention.
On the contrary, pair’s declines below the key support line on a D1 basis, at $1,482 now, will highlight 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the next important support, near $1,467, while July month high around $1,453/52 could lure bears then after.
Gold daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1489.15
|Today Daily Change
|1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1487.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.82
|Daily SMA50
|1504.54
|Daily SMA100
|1466.03
|Daily SMA200
|1382.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1494.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1483.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1488.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1482.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1478.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1472.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1499.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1504.49
