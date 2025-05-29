- XAU/USD jumps 0.94% after weak labor report despite court ruling against Trump tariffs.
- Initial Jobless Claims rise above estimates, increasing pressure on Fed to consider rate cuts.
- US GDP confirms Q1 contraction; US Dollar tumbles, fueling safe-haven demand for Bullion.
- Court ruling nullifies Trump tariffs, boosting risk appetite and weighing on Greenback.
Gold price bounced off weekly lows of $3,245 and rose past $3,300 on Thursday, helped by a softer jobs report in the United States (US), while markets cheered a US court decision to block US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,318 and gains 0.94%.
The US Department of Labor revealed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims, exceeded estimates and the prior week’s report.
The report adds pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to ease policy as the risk of high unemployment has increased. This, along with the confirmation of a contraction in the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q1 2025, sent the US Dollar into a tailspin, which boosted the prospects of the golden metal.
Late on Wednesday, Bloomberg revealed that the US Court of International Trade, composed of a three-judge panel, declared that the Trump administration “had wrongly invoked a 1977 law in imposing his Liberation Day tariffs on dozens of countries and they were therefore illegal.”
The US court decision freed Mexico, Canada and China from previously imposed tariffs, imposed over the security of the US border and fentanyl trafficking. However, tariffs on aluminum, autos and steel remain unaffected. The Trump administration is appealing the ruling, and Goldman Sachs expects broad tariff policy to remain on the books via other legal means.
The Trump blockage headline prompted a rally on global equities. Gold tumbled to a weekly low, while the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the Greenback’s value, reached a weekly high of 100.54.
The DXY, which tracks the US Dollar’s value against a basket of six currencies, tumbles 0.50% to 99.32.
This week, Bullion traders are eyeing the release of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Gold’s daily market movers: Plunging US yields, soft US Dollar boosts XAU/USD
- US Treasury bond yields are plummeting following the release of US data. The 10-year Treasury note yield dives by four and a half basis points (bps) to 4.30%. Meanwhile, US real yields followed suit, also down four bps at 2.11%.
- US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 24 rose by 240K, up from 226K a week before and exceeding forecasts of 230K.
- US GDP's second estimate for the first quarter of 2021 came at -0.2% QoQ contraction, up from the preliminary estimate of -0.3%.
- Federal Reserve minutes cited uncertainty about the potential impact of tariffs on the economy, with officials adopting a patient stance due to high risks of elevated inflation and unemployment.
- Policymakers acknowledged some stagflation risks as they noted the “Committee might face difficult tradeoffs if inflation proves to be more persistent while the outlooks for growth and employment weaken.” They added that they are waiting for the “net economic effects of the array of changes to government policies to become clearer.”
- Data revealed that Gold imports to Switzerland from the US rose to its highest level since at least 2012 in April.
- Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 49 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, following the soft US Initial Jobless Claims report, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price regains $3,300, poised to test $3,350
Gold price resumed its uptrend, and as of writing, spot prices are near the May 28 daily high of $3,325. A daily close above the latter is needed, so XAU/USD could be poised to challenge $3,350. If surpassed, the next key resistance levels are $3,400 and the May 7 swing high of $3,438. If achieved, Gold’s next goal would be $3,500.
On the downside, Gold tumbling below $3,300 opens the path to challenge $3,250. Once cleared, a move toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,217 is on the cards.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh daily highs, retargets 1.1400
EUR/USD’s upside now picks up pace and retests the 1.1380 region, or new two-day highs on the back of the persistent retracement in the Greenback. On the latter, the currency lost further impulse as investors reacted to poor US jobless claims data and White House advisor Hassett's optimism in the tariff decision appeal.
GBP/USD remains firm near 1.3500
GBP/USD keeps its constructive tone well and sound on Thursday, hovering around the 1.3500 neighbourhood always on the back of the intense decline in the US Dollar. Investors, in the meantime, continue to assess the recent poor prints from the US labour market ahead of the release of US inflation data tracked by the PCE on Friday.
Gold advances to two-day tops near $3,330
Gold continues its rebound from multi-day lows and reaches two-day highs around $3,330 per troy ounce on Wednesday. The souring market tone after White House adviser Hassett's comments that they are confident in the tariff ruling's conclusion underpins XAU/USD’s impulse.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH post mild gains as court ban of Trump tariffs cheers risk markets
The cryptocurrency market is grinding higher on Thursday, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) posting minor gains as sentiment improved after a United States (US) court ruled against President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.