- Gold price remains unchanged at $2,625, held back by a mix of geopolitical developments and stronger US Dollar.
- Trump threatens tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, boosting the Greenback and raising fears of a global trade war.
- Ceasefire optimism between Israel and Hezbollah dampens Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.
Gold prices remain stuck at around $2,625 for the second straight day, even though US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on three of its major trading partners in a post on his social media platform. Usually, the golden metal should rise on geopolitical uncertainties, but a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict poured cold water on the precious metal.
The XAU/USD trades at $2,625, virtually unchanged. Meanwhile, the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes were released. They hinted that the Federal Reserve could pause reducing rates and hold them at around restrictive levels if inflation remains elevated.
Trump’s intentions to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China boosted the Greenback, ramping up fears of a global trade war.
Bullion’s collapse on Monday was exacerbated by Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire optimism and pressured by the nomination of Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary for Trump’s upcoming administration. This improved risk appetite, denting demand for Gold’s safe-haven status.
Nevertheless, Gold’s losses were capped if not by the escalation of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. This prevented XAU/USD from falling beneath $2,600 a troy ounce, even though the Greenback recovered some ground.
Data-wise, the US economic docket featured the release of the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence in November, which exceeded estimates and October’s number,
Ahead this week, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Daily digest market movers: Gold prices fluctuate at around $2,620
- Gold prices recovered as US real yields rose eight basis points to 2.014%.
- The US Dollar Index climbs over 0.16%, up at 107.00.
- The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that investors see a 59% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the US central bank’s December meeting, up from 52% a day ago.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence for November expanded by 111.7, up from 109.6, exceeding estimates of 111.3
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 22 bps of Fed easing by the end of 2024.
Technical outlook: Gold price dwindles, consolidates at around the 50,100-day SMAs
Gold's price is neutral to downward biased after sellers pushed Bullion below the $2,700 mark. Additionally, XAU/USD is carving a series of successively lower highs and lower lows. If bears push prices below $2,600, it will open the door to testing the 100-day SMA of $2,565, immediately followed by the November 14 swing low of $2,536.
Conversely, if buyers recover the 50-day SMA at $2,665, this could pave the way to challenge $2,700. Once surpassed, the next stop would be $2,750, ahead of the all-time high at $2,790.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have shifted bearishly, indicating sellers are in charge.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears still dominate the sentiment
AUD/USD quickly reversed Monday’s auspicious start to the week on Tuesday, shifting its attention to the downside and printing new multi-week lows near 0.6430 ahead of the release of inflation data in Oz.
EUR/USD: Sellers will not leave it alone
EUR/USD resumed its widespread leg lower on Tuesday, rapidly setting aside Monday’s bullish price action and returning to the area below the 1.0500 support prior to key US data releases on Wednesday.
Gold under pressure below $2,630
Gold fluctuates above $2,600 on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Bitcoin needs a further correction for sustained growth
After weeks of rapid growth, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) entered the maximum turbulence zone falling below $94,000. BTC is currently trading at $93,764 and continues to trend downward, having exited the ascending channel.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.