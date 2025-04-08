- Gold ends a three-day losing streak, constrained by rising Treasury yields and low yield appeal.
- VIX rises amid 104% tariffs on China and renewed recession worries; equities lose early gains.
- Fed’s Daly, Goolsbee caution tariffs could increase inflation; attention turns to FOMC minutes and upcoming CPI/PPI data.
Gold price snaps three days of losses, consolidates below the $3,000 figure as US Treasury yields rise, making the non-yielding metal less appealing for investors. Even though there are hopes of trade deals between partners, the “trade war” between the US and China makes investors uneasy. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $2,980 a troy ounce, virtually unchanged.
Sentiment shifted to negative as Wall Street registered substantial losses. Monday’s rally was short-lived as the bear market resumed, with the Volatility Index (VIX) pushing once again toward higher levels, indicating that market participants remain uncertain about the economic outlook.
The White House's announcement that the US would keep 104% tariffs on China triggered a spike in the VIX. Consequently, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq erased their earlier gains and plunged on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, Gold prices tumbled as US Treasury yields spiked across the whole yield curve. The swaps market had priced in a 40% chance of a Fed rate cut in May. Despite this, elevated US yields continue to pressure XAU/USD.
In the meantime, Federal Reserve officials crossed the newswires. San Francisco Fed Mary Daly said that CEOs feel uncertain but optimistic about growth. She is concerned about a pickup in inflation due to tariffs. Earlier, Chicago Fed Austan Goolsbee said that tariffs are much higher than expected, adding there’s anxiety that high inflation will return.
Traders are eyeing the release of the Fed’s last meeting minutes, which would be overshadowed by the latest inflation figures on the consumer and producer sides.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price remains firm, capped by jump in US real yields
- US real yields surge six bps to 2.071%, as shown by the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yields, a headwind for Gold prices.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to fall from 2.8% to 2.6% YoY in March. The Core CPI is projected to decline over the next twelve months, from 3.1% to 3%.
- Recession fears had increased according to Goldman Sachs, which said the chances of a recession rose from 35% to 45% in 12 months, while downward revising growth forecasts, with the bank expecting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 0.5%, due to “sharp tightening in financial conditions, foreign consumer boycotts and a continued spike on policy uncertainty.”
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price hovers below $3,000 a troy ounce
Gold price stabilized near the $2,980, though price action suggests that traders are not finding acceptance past the $3,000 figure. Failure to achieve a daily close above the latter, could trigger a test of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,947. A breach below that level could drive XAU/USD towards the $2,900 mark ahead of the 100-day SMA at $2,805.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further recovery targets 0.6400
AUD/USD soared to three-day highs around 0.6180 on Wednesday, bouncing back from multi-year lows near 0.5900 as easing worries over US tariffs helped fuel the recovery.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes the YTD peaks
EUR/USD ended the day with modest loses, coming under renewed downside pressure after hitting tops near 1.1100 the figure on the back of the late bounce in the Greenback.
Gold remains bid, refocuses on $3,100
Prices of Gold now regain some balance and approach the $3,100 zone per troy ounce on Wednesday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. FOMC Minutes pointed to further caution from officials.
Bitcoin, crypto prices pump as Trump pauses tariffs for 90 days
Bitcoin (BTC) and several top cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the United States (US) would pause its reciprocal tariff on 75 countries following their failure to retaliate and the opening of negotiations with key government agencies.
Tariff rollercoaster continues as China slapped with 104% levies
The reaction in currencies has not been as predictable. The clear winners so far remain the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, no surprises there, while the euro has also emerged as a quasi-safe-haven given its high liquid status.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.