Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold turns positive for the third straight session amid a modest USD weakness.
  • The uptick lacked any strong follow-through and warrants some caution for bulls.
  • Investors now look forward to the US macro data for some trading opportunities.

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.

The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to regain traction and move back into the positive territory for the third consecutive session on Friday. Fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, along with the US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on the last day of the week.

The greenback was further pressured by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which tend to benefit the non-yielding yellow metal. However, concerns that a steep rise in COVID-19 cases could lead to renewed lockdown measures and hinder the global economic recovery might extend some support to the USD's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any strong gains for the XAU/USD.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures for a fresh impetus. Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Industrial Production data and the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

The US macro data, along with the broader market risk sentiment and the US stimulus headlines, will play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1909.74
Today Daily Change 1.04
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1908.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1897.6
Daily SMA50 1930.02
Daily SMA100 1869.92
Daily SMA200 1751.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1909.02
Previous Daily Low 1889.64
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1897.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 1895.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1883.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 1921.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 1934.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

