TRENDING:
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold steadies near $4,000 as Fed delivers split 25 bps rate cut

  • Fed cuts rates by 25 bps to the 3.75%–4% range; decision not unanimous as Miran sought 50 bps and Schmid preferred no change.
  • Statement highlights moderate economic growth, slowing job gains, and inflation “somewhat elevated,” reinforcing cautious easing stance.
  • Fed to end balance sheet reduction on December 1, hinting at a shift toward neutral liquidity policy.
Gold steadies near $4,000 as Fed delivers split 25 bps rate cut
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Gold price rallies as the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, though not unanimously. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile within the $3,990-$4,010 range as traders brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Traders eye Powell’s remarks for guidance after divided vote and signal to end balance sheet runoff

Most officials voted to reduce the fed funds rates to the 3.75%-4% range, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted for a 50-bps cut and Jeffrey Schmid of the Kansas City Fed opted to hold rates unchanged.

In the statement, the Fed mentioned that "economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace." "Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated,” the Fed stated.

Regarding the balance sheet reduction, “The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1.”

Gold Price Reaction

XAU/USD seesawed within the $3,978-$4,010 range following the Fed’s decision, with traders waiting for Powell. The next key technical resistance seen is the day’s high at $4,030, followed by $4,050 and $4,100. On the downside, the first key support would be $3,900, followed by the current week’s low of $3,886

Economic Indicator

Fed Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).

Read more.

Last release: Wed Oct 29, 2025 18:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 4%

Consensus: 4%

Previous: 4.25%

Source: Federal Reserve

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1640, looks at Powell

EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1640, looks at Powell

EUR/USD reverses its ealier advance and refocuses on the downside after the Fed trimmed its interest rates, as expected. The pair’s correction comes in response to the decent bounce in the US Dollar as traders now look to the upcoming press conference by Chair Powell.

GBP/USD challenges 1.3200 post-Fed

GBP/USD challenges 1.3200 post-Fed

GBP/USD remains under pressure and comes closer to the 1.3200 neighbourhood following the Fed’s decision to reduce its FFTR by 25 bps on Wednesday. The Sterling has been losing ground as markets ramp up bets on BoE rate cuts, and the UK fiscal front remains fragile.

Gold eases below $4,000 ahead of Powell

Gold eases below $4,000 ahead of Powell

Gold gives away some gains amid the tepid bounce in the Greenback and rising US yields following the Fed rate cut on Wednesday. Renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and prospects for further rate cuts appear to be lending renewed wings to the precious metal.

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

What should we expect from this week’s ECB meeting?

ECB is expected to stay on hold this Thursday. The euro area economy has been relatively resilient and the foresees slight further upside revisions of growth projections from the ECB by their December update. Most policymakers may feel rates are at the right level presently as inflation risks are comparatively balanced.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers