Gold steadies near $4,000 as Fed delivers split 25 bps rate cut

Gold price rallies as the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as expected, though not unanimously. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile within the $3,990-$4,010 range as traders brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Traders eye Powell’s remarks for guidance after divided vote and signal to end balance sheet runoff

Most officials voted to reduce the fed funds rates to the 3.75%-4% range, while Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted for a 50-bps cut and Jeffrey Schmid of the Kansas City Fed opted to hold rates unchanged.

In the statement, the Fed mentioned that "economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace." "Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remained low through August; more recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated,” the Fed stated.

Regarding the balance sheet reduction, “The Committee decided to conclude the reduction of its aggregate securities holdings on December 1.”

Gold Price Reaction

XAU/USD seesawed within the $3,978-$4,010 range following the Fed’s decision, with traders waiting for Powell. The next key technical resistance seen is the day’s high at $4,030, followed by $4,050 and $4,100. On the downside, the first key support would be $3,900, followed by the current week’s low of $3,886