Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545

- Gold recovers the $1540 handle but further upside appears capped.
- US dollar strength, trade deal optimism and strong Chinese data weigh.
- All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle.
Gold prices reached two-week lows in Asia after the risk-on sentiment dominated, in light of stronger-than-expected Chinese Trade data and US-China goodwill gestures amid an imminent signing of a preliminary US-China trade deal.
However, the prices managed to recover some ground as the risk-on mood evaporated in the European session, with S&P 500 futures down 0.20% and US Treasury yields seeing some aggressive selling across the curve.
Focus on US CPI for the next direction
The yellow metal, currently, posts small losses, with the upside attempts capped by a pick-up in demand for the US dollar across the board. The love for the US currency appears to have returned amid expectations that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will rise to 15-month highs of 2.3% YoY in December vs. +2.1% booked in November.
Gold Technical levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1543.3
|Today Daily Change
|-5.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1548.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.83
|Daily SMA50
|1488.54
|Daily SMA100
|1496.31
|Daily SMA200
|1432.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1562
|Previous Daily Low
|1546.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1552.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1556.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1542.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1537.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1527.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1558.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1567.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1573.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid trade optimism, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is edging closer to 1.1150 after the US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot after GDP, BOE blows
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, unable to recover after weak GDP and dovish BOE comments sent it down. US and UK inflation figures are awaited.
Forex Today: Trade optimism sends USD/JPY above 110, cryptos climb, US inflation eyed
Ahead of the Sino-American signing ceremony on Wednesday, the US dropped its tagging of China as a currency manipulator. The Chinese yuan shot higher and the upbeat mood weighed on the Japanese yen, pushing it above 110.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle.
USD/JPY holds the upside above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The yen remains on the offers amid upbeat risk tone fuelled by US-China trade deal hopes.