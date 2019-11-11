- Trade jitters lift safe havens, Gold, Silver.
- Still no decision on rolling over tariffs.
- Gold targets the 100-day SMA near $1,480.
The resurgence of trade concerns have been sustaining the risk-off sentiment since the beginning of the week, helping the ounce troy of the yellow metal to rebound from last week’s lows near $1,455.
Gold focused on trade concerns
Prices of the precious metal have managed to regain some poise today following last week’s moderate decline from the vicinity of $1,520 on the back of the pick up in the risk-off sentiment and the selling mood hitting the buck.
In the same line, prices of Silver keep recovering although the bullish attempt run out of steam just ahead of the key barrier at the $17.00 mark in early trade.
Later in the week, the greenback is expected to remain under scrutiny in light of the release of key US inflation figures and Retail Sales along with Chief Powell’s testimony before the Senate.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is gaining 0.39% at $1,463.68 and a breakout of $1,501.01 (55-day SMA) would expose $1,519.70 (monthly high Oct.3) and then $1,535.69 (high Sep.24). On the downside, the next support emerges at $1,456.08 (monthly low Nov.8) seconded by $1,449.39 (38.2% Fibo of the May-September rally) and finally $1,416.12 (50% Fibo of the May-September rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold, Silver Prices News: bounce off multi-week lows
The resurgence of trade concerns have been sustaining the risk-off sentiment since the beginning of the week, helping the ounce troy of the yellow metal to rebound from last week’s lows near $1,455.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.