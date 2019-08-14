Gold seesaws around $1500 as markets move away from risk-on

- Gold clings to $1502 amid sluggish data from Australia/China, Hong Kong protests and US-China trade news.
- Trade/political headlines can offer intermediate trading opportunities while economic calendar has few details to watch.
Having surged to the fresh multi-year top near $1,535, and declining afterward on upbeat trade news, Gold takes the rounds to $1,500 mark ahead of Wednesday’s European open.
The yellow metal previously witnessed downside pressure as the US scaled back some of its September 01 tariffs on Chinese goods to December 15 and said that diplomats from both the economies are talking trade.
Though, the upbeat sentiment couldn’t last long as investors shifted the focus back to Hong Kong protests and the economic calendar during the Asian session. Among them, sluggish activity data from China and wage numbers Australia played their roles to help the bullion regain its strength. However, investors remain cautious of buying at high levels when the US-China recently flashed upbeat trade signals. Adding to the downside pressure could be less problematic news from the Middle East that has off-late favored safe-havens.
Reflecting the mood, the US 10-year treasury yields show less momentum around 1.67% by the press time whereas Asian equities are mostly positive while cheering upbeat remarks from the US.
Investors will now be on the lookout of trade/political headlines for fresh direction as there are fewer economic data left for publishing.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst, Omkar Godbole, spots lack of momentum around spinning top while indicating bullish exhaustion:
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1502.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1501.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1450.31
|Daily SMA50
|1409.62
|Daily SMA100
|1348.74
|Daily SMA200
|1312.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1534.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1481
|Previous Weekly High
|1510.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1436.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1452.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|1382.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1501.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1514
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1476.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1452.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1423.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1530.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1559.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1583.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY: Heavy on 106.00 amid lower S&P futures, poor China data
USD/JPY dropped from near 106.75 in early trades, now holding the lower ground near 106.30 region. The spot remains dragged down by upbeat Japanese macro data, concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data dump.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.