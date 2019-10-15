In view of Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, Gold’s price action continues to resemble a consolidation pattern.
Key Quotes
“We view this in a bullish light and would consider a close above the near term resistance line at 1515 as the precursor to a challenge of the 1557.29 4th September high.”
“Gold has previously completed a major base. This offers an upside measured target to 1690/1704 longer term. The recent low at 1459 is regarded as an interim low and together with the mid July peak at 1453 is expected to act as a short term floor for the market.”
“Below here lies the 55 day moving average at 1448.97 ahead of support offered by a double Fibonacci retracement at 1412/1406 (38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 2018 low) and 50% retracement of the move up from the May low).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.10 amid downgrades to global growth
EUR/SUD is struggling to hold onto 1.10. The IMF downgraded global growth forecasts. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations but remains depressed.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.