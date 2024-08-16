- Gold breaks to new high above $2,490 as investors continue to expect the Fed to cut interest rates in September.
- Gold had pulled back earlier after the release of strong US retail sales data.
- Lower US initial jobless claims brought more positive news about the US economy, helping to dispel recession fears.
- The precious metal is probably unfolding a leg down within a sideways trend.
Gold (XAU/USD) is spiking to a new record high above $2,490 on Friday during the US session as investors continue to bet on the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates in September despite the release of better-than-expected Retail Sales data on Thursday.
Earlier on in the day the precious metal had retreated from a key chart resistance line in the $2,470s, which it had been battling with for most of the earlier part of the week.
The pullback had been caused by better-than-expected US Retail Sales data which came out at 1.0% month-over-month in July, roundly beat economists estimates of 0.3%, and signaled a turnaround from June’s downwardly-revised 0.2% drop.
Gold bulls took a breather after strong US data
Gold bulls took a breather after the release of stronger-than-expected US macroeconomic data on Thursday. This not only brought into question the view that the US economy was at risk of entering a recession but also strengthened the US Dollar (USD) which Gold is mainly priced in, and readjusted investor expectations for the future path of interest rates in the US.
Analysts differ as to the overall significance of the strong data. Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX Research at Commerzbank, cautions against reading too much positivity into it because Retail Sales is a lagging economic metric.
“In a hypothetical coming recession, the US labor market would certainly only suffer damage with a time lag. And it is only then that the US consumer typically notices,” says Leuchtmann.
“Do you remember Tom & Jerry? In the cartoon, you often see Tom the cat running over a cliff and continuing to run in the air for a moment before crashing all the harder. If the US economy were to slide into recession in the near future, it seems plausible to me that US retail sales would show a similar behavior,” he adds.
Economists at Capital Economics on the other hand, are more positive, headlining their note “Don’t bet against the US Consumer.”
“There was almost nothing in the July retail sales report for the perma-bears to latch on to,” they said in the report. “That increases the likelihood that the Fed will kick off its loosening cycle with a 25 bp cut in September, rather than a 50 bp move as markets were recently pricing in,” it adds.
US Jobs market also shows signs of resilience
In addition to the strong US Retail sales data, further data out on Thursday also showed US Initial Jobless Claims declining to 227K from an upwardly revised 234K, indicating a rebound in the jobs market – a further positive for the US economy.
Capital economics puts the encouraging jobs data down to the rapid reversal of temporary negative factors – Hurricane Beryl and the temporary shutdown of auto factories in Michigan.
Technical Analysis: Gold steps back from range ceiling
Gold has broken out of the range it has been trading in since July on an intraday basis and is threatening to follow through higher as the breakout evolves and gains momentum.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
Gold has broken out higher, continuing the longer-term bullish trend that was in play prior to the formation of the range. It is in the process of decisively breaking above the range ceiling. A close on a 4-hour basis well above the range highs as looks possible would confirm an upside breakout. Such a breakout would then be expected to reach $2,550, a fresh all-time high, calculated by taking the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range’s height and extrapolating it higher.
A decisive break would be one characterized by a long green candle that pierced clearly through the level and closed near its high, or three green candles in a row that breached the level.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in positive territory near 1.1000, looks to post weekly gains
EUR/USD trades modestly higher on the day at around 1.1000 in the American session on Friday. Although the cautious market stance limits the upside, the pair remains on track to post its highest weekly close of 2024.
GBP/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.2900
GBP/USD trades at its highest level in three weeks at around 1.2900 in the American session on Friday. The bearish opening seen in Wall Street points to a negative tilt in risk mood and makes it difficult for the pair to gather further bullish momentum.
Gold retreats after setting a new record high of $2,500
Gold stages a technical correction and trades below $2,490 after setting a new record high of $2,500 earlier in the day, boosted by falling US Treasury bond yields. Profit-taking could ramp up the volatility heading into the weekend.
Dogecoin price is set for a downturn as it encounters its resistance barrier
Dogecoin price is testing the resistance around the 100-day EMA at $0.1073, with an impending decline ahead. On-chain data shows DOGE's daily active addresses decreasing and dormant wallets moving again, signaling a bearish move.
Easing inflation worries despite robust sales data
The market mood got a further boost yesterday after the latest data release from he US hinted that the economy is not doing that bad, after all.