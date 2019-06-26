Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark

- Not so dovish comments by Fed officials prompt some long-unwinding trade.
- Recovering US bond yields underpin the USD demand and added to weakness.
- Geopolitical tensions might help limit the downside ahead of Trump-Xi meeting.
Gold hovers near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the key $1400 psychological mark.
The precious metal came under some intense selling pressure on Wednesday and extended the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from multi-year tops, triggered by not so dovish comments by the Fed officials.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard - considered as the most dovish FOMC member, dismissed a 50bps rate cut, while the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it is important not to overreact to short-term swing in sentiment.
Against the backdrop of the recent upsurge and extreme overbought conditions on the daily chart, the comments prompted some long-unwinding trade and exerted some heavy pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal.
The downward spiral extended through the early European session on Wednesday and was further pressurized by the ongoing recovery in the US Dollar, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The commodity has now snapped seven consecutive days of winning streak, though the prevalent cautions mood extended some support to the precious metal's safe-haven status and helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Investors might now be reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit to discuss trade-related issues later this week.
In the meantime, Wednesday's US economic docket - featuring the release of durable goods orders data will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1409.4
|Today Daily Change
|-14.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|1423.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1343.99
|Daily SMA50
|1306.35
|Daily SMA100
|1306.22
|Daily SMA200
|1275.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1438.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1412.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1411.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1333
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1428.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1422.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1410.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1398.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1384.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1437.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1451.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1463.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating its losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message and chancing for a sharp rate cut of 50bp in July have dropped.
GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, losing some ground. Leading Conservative contender Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die." BOE Governor Carney speaks later.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold retreats farther from multi-year tops, back closer to $1400 mark
Gold hovers near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit has still managed to hold its neck above the key $1400 psychological mark.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?
The US Census Bureau will release its report on Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods in May on Wednesday June 26th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT