Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region

- Gold inches up after Trump's impeachment cause political uncertainty.
- A subdued USD demand, weaker US bond yields remained supportive.
- Traders now eye second-tier US economic data for a fresh impetus.
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
A combination of factors underpinned demand for perceived safe-haven assets on Thursday and helped the precious metal to recover farther from weekly lows set in the previous session. The recovery came after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Traders remain on the sidelines
Although Trump is likely to survive a trial in the GOP-led Senate next month, a slight increase in uncertainty weighed on the investors' sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent cautious mood and reinforced by a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Adding to this, a subdued US dollar price action also played its part in providing a minor lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The uptick, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction, indicating that investors remained on the sidelines and are likely to wait for a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to some second-tier US data for a fresh impetus. Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the usual initial weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which along with existing home sales data might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1476.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1475.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1467.34
|Daily SMA50
|1477.91
|Daily SMA100
|1491.33
|Daily SMA200
|1412.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1479.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1470.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1476.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1471.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1466.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1462.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1488.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3100 ahead of UK data, BOE
GBP/USD extends the break above the 1.31 handle, as the US dollar remains under pressure across the board on US President Trump’s impeachment. Eyes on Brexit headlines and UK Retail Sales ahead of BOE decision.
EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1130 amid dollar weakness
Dollar selling persists amid US President Trump’s impeachment and helps EUR/USD extends the bounce towards the resistance of the 200-day MA. Markets await a fresh catalyst for a range breakout.
Forex Today: Trump’s impeachment caps dollar rally, Aussie jobs boost AUD
US dollar‘s two-day rally across its main competitors was capped after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on two accounts.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.