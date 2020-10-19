Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited

- A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Monday.
- The risk-on mood, a pickup in the US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains.
- Bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond a two-month-old descending trend-line.
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
The precious metal managed to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week and has now reversed the previous day's negative move. A mildly softer tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
This comes on the back of an uncertain US political situation, which further benefitted the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status. However, a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD, warranting some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might help limit any meaningful downside for the greenback. Adding to this, concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdown measures might continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – amid reviving hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures – might further collaborate towards capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Even from a technical perspective, the XAU/USD has repeatedly failed near a resistance marked by a two-month-old descending trend-line. Hence, any subsequent move up runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Meanwhile, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech might influence the intraday momentum and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1911.16
|Today Daily Change
|10.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1900.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1895.11
|Daily SMA50
|1927.33
|Daily SMA100
|1871.63
|Daily SMA200
|1753.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1904.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1888.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1878.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1910.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1920.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1926.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.17 amid rising EZ coronavirus cases, US stimulus optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, torn between opposing forces. Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns from ECB President Lagarde are weighing on it.
GBP/USD holding above 1.29 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00
WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.