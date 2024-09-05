Gold recovers back above $2,500 after US job’s data

- Gold recovers after the release of under par US job’s data stokes fresh concerns about a hard landing.
- The probability the Fed will cut interest rates by half a percent at its September meeting rises to 45%.
- Technically, Gold forms two bullish Hammer candlesticks in a row, suggesting a chance of a recovery.
Gold (XAU/USD) trades back above $2,500 on Thursday after rebounding from the $2,471 previous day’s lows, following the release of lower-than-expected job openings data in July from the US, which stoked fresh hard-landing fears.
Gold price finds its feet after job’s data
Gold recovers after the release of weaker-than-expected US job’s data. This increased safe-haven demand for the yellow metal and implied interest rates could fall faster than previously anticipated in the US – another positive for Gold, as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying asset.
US JOLTS Job Openings fell to 7.673 million in July from a downwardly revised 7.910 million in June and below estimates of 8.100 million, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
The data feeds into the fragile US labor market narrative that is driving Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate expectations after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sounded the warning on jobs in his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium last month.
It follows weak US manufacturing data on Tuesday, which triggered a global market flash crash that was further exacerbated by fears about the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech bubble bursting.
From around 31% before the Manufacturing and JOLTS data, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 0.50% at their September 18 meeting, rather than the standard 0.25%, has risen to 45%.
ADP Employment Change and Jobless Claims follow on Thursday, but the main event on the calendar will be US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. If NFPs increase less than expected, it would further support the case of the larger rate cut.
On the geopolitical front, Reuters reports that US negotiators are preparing another ceasefire deal in Gaza whilst the war in Ukraine continues unabated.
Technical Analysis: Two Hammer candlesticks in a row could signal recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) posts two bullish-looking Japanese Hammer candlesticks in a row (box on the chart below), and if Thursday closes as a solid green-up day, that would confirm a possible resumption of the broader uptrend.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The yellow metal’s price looks poised to rebound to the $2,531 all-time high if it can keep up the bullish recovery momentum.
An upside target for Gold, which has not yet been reached, sits at $2,550 and remains active. The target was generated after the original breakout from the July-August range on August 14.
Gold’s medium and long-term trends also remain bullish, which, given “the trend is your friend,” means the odds still favor an eventual breakout higher materializing.
A break above the August 20 all-time high of $2,531 would provide more confirmation of a continuation higher toward the $2,550 target.
If Gold continues steadily weakening, however, it is likely to find the next support in the $2,470-$2,460 region. A decisive break below that level would change the picture for Gold and suggest that the commodity might be starting a more pronounced downtrend.
Economic Indicator
ADP Employment Change
The ADP Employment Change is a gauge of employment in the private sector released by the largest payroll processor in the US, Automatic Data Processing Inc. It measures the change in the number of people privately employed in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is stimulative of economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 05, 2024 12:15
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 145K
Previous: 122K
Source: ADP Research Institute
Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
