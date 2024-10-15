- Gold is rising as bulls push the price higher again following a temporary consolidation.
- The yellow metal weakened initially on Tuesday after the news that Israel will show restraint when it strikes Iran.
- Gold faces a headwind from a continued reduction in market bets that the Federal Reserve will need to aggressively cut interest rates.
Gold (XAU/USD) recovers into the $2,650s on Tuesday after weakening following an easing of tensions in the Middle East. This came after a The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) exclusive in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told US President Joe Biden that he would only strike military targets in Iran during the anticipated retaliation.
This, and a continued reduction in market bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will slash interest rates, is driving the US Dollar (USD) higher and weighing on Gold price. US survey data is also showing that inflation expectations remain elevated, with the latest Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey indicating expectations in the long-term (5-10 years) have “skyrocketed” to 7.1% in October, “the highest in 40 years” according to analysts at The Kobeissi Letter.
Concerns regarding China, the world’s largest consumer of Gold, and the slowdown in its economy further weigh, particularly following market disappointment at the lack of clarity provided by Beijing about its much-anticipated fiscal stimulus programme.
Gold to continue to benefit from central bank demand
Gold is finding support, however, from expected continued robust demand from global central banks. The precious metal has enjoyed an increase in demand from this sector over recent years as central banks hoard Gold for its safety, liquidity and as a hedge against currency devaluation. Whilst central bank buying has declined in 2024, it is still expected to remain a major force, according to comments by the heads of three central banks at a recent panel discussion held at the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).
Representatives of the Central Bank of Mongolia, Czech Republic, and Mexico “all agreed that Gold’s role as a reserve asset in global foreign reserves will continue to grow, even though each central bank views the precious metal differently within its portfolio,” reported Kitco News.
Gold market movers on the calendar
Gold price is more likely to be moved by the verbal rather than data-driven on Tuesday. Speeches from three Fed officials, including San Francisco Fed’s President Mary Daly, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, and Atlanta Fed’s President Raphael Bostic, could all impact the price of the precious metal if they influence market expectations of the trajectory of interest rates.
On the data side, The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index is the metric of the day for the Greenback, with possible implications for Gold.
Technical Analysis: Gold tests resistance at $2,670
Gold pauses after bouncing following the end of a pullback. The precious metal appears to resume its dominant uptrend after a three-wave (abc) correction concluded at the October 10 lows.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
Gold tested a resistance level at around $2,670 on Monday but recoiled. A break of $2,673, however, would bring bullish confirmation and probably lead to a continuation up to the $2,685 all-time high. A break above that would indicate a continuation to the next target at $2,700 – a round number and psychological level.
Gold is in an uptrend on a short, medium, and long-term basis, and given the theory that “the trend is your friend,” the odds continue to favor more upside.
It would require a break below $2,600 (low of wave c on the chart) to flip the uptrend and turn the short and medium-term outlooks bearish.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 after earlier rebound
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0900. According to the data from Germany and the Eurozone, ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved more than expected in October, while the US data showed a sharp decline in NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD stays in positive territory and edges higher toward 1.3100 on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising by 373K, helping Pound Sterling gain resilience.
Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum, holds above $2,650
Gold clings to small gains above $2,650 on Tuesday after closing the first day of the week virtually unchanged. Growing signs of an economic downturn in the Chinese economy makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Ethereum shows mild signs of recovery
Ethereum price broadly consolidates after breaking above its 50-day EMA at $2,535, suggesting a possible rally ahead. US spot Ethereum ETFs records an inflow of $17 million on Monday. Ethereum’s open interest surged more than 16%, indicating new buying activity.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.