Gold: Record-breaking streak ends – Rabobank

Rabobank's report notes that Gold has seen a significant retracement, ending its record-breaking streak. The precious metal is currently down about 8% from its peak, influenced by market reactions to potential changes in US monetary policy. The report emphasizes the ongoing uncertainty in the market despite concerns over geopolitical tensions.

Gold's streak comes to an end

"The record-breaking streaks in gold and silver have also ended – at least for now. The precious metals are currently down about 8% and 12% from their peaks, respectively."

"The retracements are notable, but we wouldn’t say that the debasement trade or diversification from the US have now stopped."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)