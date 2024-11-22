Gold trades higher on Russia-Ukraine escalation

- Gold rallies for the fifth day in a row on Friday on the back of increased safe-haven demand due to Russia threats.
- Headwinds for the precious metal may come from shifting US interest rate expectations and the strong performance of the US Dollar.
- Technically, XAU/USD extends giants, fulfilling the promise of the bullish Three White Soldiers Japanese candlestick pattern.
Gold (XAU/USD) rallies for the fifth day in a row, making it a clean-sweep of green daily candlesticks for the week so far. The precious metal pulls back below $2,700 again during the US session on Friday after the US Dollar (USD) gains ground following the release of stronger-than-expected activity data. Overall, however, Gold sees gains as inflaming Russia-Ukraine tensions drive renewed safe-haven flows.
The preliminary US Global Composite PMI rises to 55.3 in November from 54.1 in October, according to data on Friday. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.8 in line with expectations and the Services PMI rose to 57.0 from 55.0 previously and beat expectations of 55.3.
The data was overall positive, especially when compared to European PMIs which declined. It further cements the view that interest rates will remain elevated in the US and increases the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might hold back from cutting interest rates in December. Elevated interest rates are negative for Gold as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest paying asset.
The data further strengthens the US Dollar (USD), which is underpinned by the anticipation of the Trump government implementing Dollar-positive policies in January and recent data evidencing a robust US labor market.
Gold rises as Russia threatens United Kingdom
Gold is broadly rallying, however, on the back of increased haven flows after the Russian Ambassador for the UK, Andrey Kelin, told Sky News that the UK was now a legitimate target for Russian missile strikes after permitting Ukraine to use its British-made Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory.
The comments mark an escalation in the conflict and come after Russia used intercontinental ballistic missiles in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. This was a reprisal for an attack by Ukraine on Russian targets in the Kursk region, using British-made long-range missiles. This follows US President Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use its US-made ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles against targets on Russian soil.
Technical Analysis: XAU/USD marches higher
Gold extends its march higher on Friday, fulfilling the promise of the bullish “Three White Soldiers” Japanese candlestick pattern (green rectangle on the chart below) it formed whilst rebounding from last week’s lows.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The up move is backed by the (blue) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator crossing above its red signal line on an intraday basis. However, to give a proper signal, the crossover must endure until the day’s close.
The precious metal’s short-term trend is bullish, and given the maxim that “the trend is your friend,” the odds favor a continuation higher. Gold has already punched through the first target to the upside at $2,686, the September 26 high, and now prepares to meet resistance at the next key level of $2,710 at the November 8 swing high.
A break above $2,710 would be a very bullish sign as it would potentially cement the medium-term trend as bullish. This would mean all three major trends – the short, medium and long-term – were in the ascent, giving a green light to a continuation higher.
Until the level is broken, however, the precious metal could still arguably be in a downtrend on a medium-term basis, keeping alive downside risks to the outlook.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water just above 1.0400 post-US data
Another sign of the good health of the US economy came in response to firm flash US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, which in turn reinforced further the already strong performance of the US Dollar, relegating EUR/USD to the 1.0400 neighbourhood on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2520 on stronger Dollar
Poor results from the UK docket kept the British pound on the back foot on Thursday, hovering around the low-1.2500s in a context of generalized weakness in the risk-linked galaxy vs. another outstanding day in the Greenback.
Gold keeps the bid bias unchanged near $2,700
Persistent safe haven demand continues to prop up the march north in Gold prices so far on Friday, hitting new two-week tops past the key $2,700 mark per troy ounce despite extra strength in the Greenback and mixed US yields.
Geopolitics back on the radar
Rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine caused renewed unease in the markets this week. Putin signed an amendment to Russian nuclear doctrine, which allows Russia to use nuclear weapons for retaliating against strikes carried out with conventional weapons.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.