- Gold rallied over 1% on Monday after US President Trump said it was too late for China, Mexico and Canada to avoid tariffs hitting this Tuesday.
- Canada will impose 25% retaliatory tariffs from Tuesday, while China is set to slap 15% levies on US agricultural goods from March 10.
- US yields nudge lower again on Tuesday, hitting a near 5-month low at 4.11%.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) edges higher and trades around $2,910 at the time of writing on Tuesday after surging over 1% the prior day. The recent upsurge came in after United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China were underway. Markets were still doubting on Monday if President Trump would still allow an extension to tariffs implementation based on the efforts the countries were making to meet the demands of the Trump administration. Little too late, it seemed, with President Trump going ahead with imposing the committed tariffs starting on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Canada and China have already pushed back on imposing unilateral tariffs from the US. A statement released by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s office confirmed that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports from Tuesday if US tariffs go into effect. “Canada will start with 25% tariffs on US imports worth C$30 billion from Tuesday,” read the statement, while tariffs on other C$125 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days.
On the other hand, China’s Commerce Ministry announced early Tuesday that it would slap additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef from the US. The Ministry said that the tariffs announced will take effect from March 10..
Amidst this tit-for-tat trade war, US yields are rolling off again. The US 10-year benchmark hit 4.11% on the downside in early Asian trading on Tuesday. A nearly five-month low, going back to levels not seen since mid-October.
Daily digest market movers: Safe haven bid
- On the geopolitical front, a senior defense official said the US was pausing all military aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.
- After Monday’s turn of events, the CME Fedwatch tool is seeing the market's cry for a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut by June getting even bigger. The odds currently stand at 85.6%, with a minor 14.4% chance for rates to remain unchanged.
- A string of recent US data showing resurgent inflation and slowing activity is stoking fears the world’s biggest economy could be heading toward a period of stagflation, Reuters reports.
Technical Analysis: A very long road ahead
Bullion extends its Monday’s gains at the start of the European trading session on Tuesday. Ranges have become tighter for the daily Pivot Point levels, confirming the current indecision among investors after last week’s decline. Watch out for a continuation in any direction. However, uncertainty about a tit-for-tat trade war will see Gold being supported.
The daily Pivot Point at $2,879 and the daily R1 resistance at $2,903 are currently providing support to bounce off from and attempt to push Bullion higher. In case Gold has enough oomph to continue higher, the daily R2 resistance at $2,917 will possibly be the final cap on Tuesday ahead of the all-time high of $2,956 reached on February 24.
On the downside, apart from the abovementioned Pivot Point and the R1 resistance levels, the S1 support at $2,866 converges with Thursday’s low. That will be the vital support for this Tuesday. If Bullion bulls want to avoid another leg lower, that level must hold. Further down, the daily S2 support at $2,842 should be able to catch any additional downside pressure.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0500 despite risk aversion
EUR/USD picks up fresh bids and extends gains above 1.0500 in the European session on Tuesday. US recession fears fuel a fresh decline in the US Dollar, underpinning the pair's recent rebound despite rising trade war fears. The focus remains Trump's tariffs and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.2700 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and regains 1.2700 in Tuesday’s European trading hours. The pair benefits as the US Dollar gets sold-off into economic slowdown fears, despite escalating trade tensions. Traders look to tariff updates and Fedspeak for fresh impetus.
Gold price rallies back closer to $2,920 area amid renewed USD selling
Gold price builds on its steady intraday ascent and touches a fresh daily high, around the $2,918-2,919 region during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. This marks the second day of a positive move for the commodity and is sponsored by concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Crypto Today: Trump tariffs trigger $1.1B sell-off 24-hours after crypto strategic reserve proposal
Cryptocurrencies market cap declined $410 billion on Tuesday shedding excess of all 10% gains booked after Trump’s strategic reserve announcement. The market dip is linked to Donald Trump’s confirmation of 25% import tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Tariffs, Ukraine and Oil dominate
The US imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting from today, it also imposed another 10% on China. The US also confirmed that it would suspend all military aid to Ukraine.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.