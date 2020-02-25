Gold prices consolidate gains to sub-$1,650 area amid risk reset

- Gold probes five-day winning streak.
- Risk positive comments from China, WHO and the US seem to play their role off-late.
- Tokyo open pays a little heed to the coronavirus updates from South Korea and comments from global businesses.
Gold prices decline to $1,649.50, down 0.62%, amid the initial hours of the Asian session on Tuesday. While the risk of spreading coronavirus outside China propelled the bullion to a fresh seven-year high on Monday, the recently mixed headlines seem to trigger the pullback amid risk reset.
Among the key catalysts, China’s lowering of emergency alerts in various provinces and the recent recovery in coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers played the key role. Also challenging the risk-on was the World Health Organization’s (WHO) tweet mentioning the epidemic to have peaked between late-January and early-February. Further to support the sellers were the US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve Cleveland President Loretta Mester who downsized the risks emanating from the Chinese virus.
Even so, the US and South Korea have suspended their military exercises whereas the US CDC increased warning levels for the Asian nation as same as China during the early days of coronavirus infection. Additionally, global business players like United Airlines and Mastercard have also flashed warnings due to the outbreak of the Chinese epidemic.
Recently, Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura said to pay close attention to impact coronavirus including financial markets. It’s worth mentioning that Japanese markets re-open today after a long weekend due to the Emperor’s Birthday. Also, Japan’s Corporate Service Price Index for December rose to 2.3% from 2.1% expected and prior just round the Tokyo open.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields recover nearly two basis points from the three-year low to 1.394% while S&P 500 Futures also mark 0.55% gains to 3,244 by the press time.
Investors will now pay close attention to the coronavirus updates for fresh impulse while the Asian traders’ reaction, led-by Japan, to the recent risk reset will also be the key.
Technical Analysis
Unless rising back beyond $1690, gold prices are expected to test the resistance-turned-support line stretched from September 2019, at $1,633 now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as coronavirus fears persist
AUD/USD remains nearly unchanged while taking rounds to 0.6600 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair gapped down at the week’s start on coronavirus (COVID-19) fears while weakened on the US dollar recovery afterward.
USD/JPY bears catch a breath below 111.00 as risk aversion awaits fresh direction
Following its gradual recoveries from 110.33 during the US session on Monday, USD/JPY remains modestly changed to 110.70 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair questions the previous two-day declines.
Market Crash Hits FX. Here's One Way to Stop the Selloff
Fears of a global pandemic sent equities and currencies tumbling lower. On an intraday basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points erasing all of this year's gains.
Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.