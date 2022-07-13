- Gold Price follows wild moves in the Treasury market.
- US CPI rises above expectations in June, PPI data on Thursday.
- Stocks decline but trim losses, caution tone prevails among market participants.
Gold Price (XAUUSD) bounced sharply during the last hours and turned positive for the day. The metal bottomed at $1,706 following US inflation data and then rebounded, rising $40 in a few minutes. It peaked at $1,745, the highest level in three days. Volatility in prices is set to remain elevated on the back of market concerns and wild moves in the Treasury market.
Gold Price not out of the woods yet
Stocks in Wall Street are falling, but are off lows. In money markets, prices reflect inflation as the main concern for Federal Reserve officials in the short-term and a growth crisis later as the main issue. While in the short-term bets for more aggressive rate hikes are rising, prices reflect odds of rate cuts for 2023.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Post-CPI recovery stalls below critical resistance
Inflation data triggers volatility
Unwelcome data
The US Labor Department reported Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3% in June and 9.1% compared to the previous years, the fastest pace since late 1981. The Core CPI (which excludes food and energy) increased 5.9% YoY, below the 6% of the previous month. The figures were above expectations. The US dollar jumped after the report and then turned negative.
Gold Price initially reacted to a stronger US dollar and higher US yields, falling toward $1,700. When the price looked ready for a slide below to approach the 2021 bottom near $1,675, everything changed. The US 10-year yield fell from 3.07% to 2.90% and the 30-year rate from 3.22% to 3.08%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a multi-year high at 108.58 and dropped to 107.50. The yellow metal bounced sharply, alleviating the bearish pressure.
Data to hold the key
Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book about the state of the economy. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Producer Price Index for June. Another strong reading would contribute to raising expectations of a 100 basis point rate hike in July, currently above 60%. Such a scenario could be negative for Gold Price. The Labor Department will also release the Weekly Jobless Claims report. Positive news regarding the labor market or growth could be negative for the yellow metal.
Gold Price shows some not-so-negative signs
Gold Price rose back above $1,730 and also above the 20 Simple Moving Average in the four-hour chart, currently at $1,735. While above, XAUUSD could hold a positive momentum in the very short term. The key resistance ahead is $1,750. Above, gold could extend the recovery.
The spike to $1,706 followed by the rebound is a potential reversal that could anticipate further gains, particularly if it breaks above $1,750. A failure to do so could keep XAUUSD between $1,750 and $1,730.
Despite signs of some consolidation in the short-term, the main trend in Gold Price is bearish. A slide below $1,720 should expose again $1,700. Below the round number, there is not much support until the area of the 2021 lows of $1,650.
Gold Price Can it hold above $1700?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains, trades below 1.0100
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0100 before retreating modestly in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes trade in negative territory following an earlier rebound, limiting EUR/USD's upside for the time being.
USD/CAD trades deep in red below 1.3000 during BOC presser
USD/CAD fell sharply with the initial reaction to the Bank of Canada's decision to hike its policy rate by 100 basis points to 2.5%. Although the pair edged slightly higher during Governor Macklem's press conference, it remains on track to post daily losses below 1.3000.
Gold is aiming to correct higher
Gold has bounced sharply from a fresh 2022 low and currently trades at around $1,738.00. The dollar soared following the release of the US CPI, which jumped by 9.1% YoY in June, surpassing the 8.8% rise expected. The higher-than-anticipated figure spurred risk aversion as investors rushed to price in a more aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed.
JUST IN: Bitcoin price tumbles as US CPI sees highest spike in four decades
Bitcoin price reacted negatively to the US CPI data, wiping overnight gains. The inflation rate hit 9.1% in June 2022, the highest point in four decades. Analysts expect Bitcoin price to nosedive to yearly lows if bulls fail to takeover.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!