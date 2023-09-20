- Gold price trades in a narrow range as the focus shifts to the Fed’s monetary policy decision.
- The US Dollar remains subdued as the Fed is expected to keep the interest rates unchanged.
- A steady policy announcement is likely to be followed by a hawkish outlook.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to deliver a decisive move as investors remain cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). An unchanged monetary policy along with a hawkish interest rate outlook is widely anticipated as the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is generally considered when setting the interest rate framework, is consistently declining.
Worries about the interest rate outlook from the Fed deepen as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that growth has to slow to ensure price stability in a low unemployment scenario. The economic resilience of the US economy is good news, but it is also becoming a major roadblock for Fed policymakers in their quest to bring back inflation to the desired rate. Labor demand, wage growth, and consumer spending have remained strong, while woes in the manufacturing and the housing sector persist.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price remains calm ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
- Gold price trades sideways as investors await the monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, which will be announced at 18:00 GMT.
- The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged for the second time in the current tightening spell initiated in March 2022 as inflation is consistently softening.
- As per the CME Group Fedwatch Tool, traders undoubtedly see interest rates remaining steady at 5.25%-5.50% after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday. For the rest of the year, traders anticipate almost a 60% chance for the Fed to also keep monetary policy unchanged.
- Market participants will keenly watch for guidance on interest rates and the economic outlook. Investors remain mixed about whether the Fed will keep the doors open for further policy tightening or will provide cues about rate cuts.
- The Fed is expected to deliver hawkish guidance as the so-called ‘last mile’ of inflation, which is the remaining path towards the desired rate of 2%, seems the stickiest.
- Upside risks for the Fed remaining hawkish on the interest rate outlook are also propelled by the recent surge in gasoline prices. Oil prices rallied almost 40% in the past four months, driven by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.
- Higher gasoline prices could elevate transportation costs, which might propel input costs at factory gates and their burden will likely be passed on to end consumers.
- In spite of higher interest rates by central bankers, the US economy has remained resilient while other G7 economies have suffered an economic slowdown.
- Investors see the US economy walking on a “golden path” as labor growth remains steady. This would mean a situation where inflation recedes without pushing the economy into a recession.
- A surprise discussion about rate cuts from Fed policymakers might shoot demand for US equities and weaken the appeal for the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) remained calm before the Fed meeting, trading sideways slightly above 105.00.
- Yields offered on shorter-time US Treasuries have advanced more than longer-period bonds, a situation which historically has been an indicator of an upcoming recession.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is confident about economic prospects, but warned on Tuesday that growth has to slow further to bring down inflation as the economy is consistently operating at full employment levels.
- US Housing Starts declined in August as higher mortgage rates forced home buyers to postpone purchases. Housing Starts contracted by 11.3% in August compared with the previous month. This is the sharpest decline in more than three years.
- While US homebuilding activity plunged heavily, demand for new buildings rose sharply by 6.9%.
Technical Analysis: Gold price remains directionless near $1,930
Gold price trades in a narrow range as investors remain on edge ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy. The precious metal shows signs of volatility compression but continues to defend the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). On a lower time frame, the yellow metal demonstrates evidence of a slowdown in the upside momentum. Gold price is expected to turn volatile after the monetary policy announcement by the Fed.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades with mild positive bias below 1.0700, awaiting Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0700, attracting some dip-buying on Wednesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the Euro and cap gains. Traders stay reluctant to place fresh bets ahead of the Fed rates decision.
GBP/USD consolidates softer UK CPI-led losses near 1.2350
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2350, having hit its lowest level in nearly four months near 1.2330 after softer UK inflation data. The UK annual CPI inflation declined to 6.7%, compared to analysts' estimate of 7.1%, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
Gold ranges around $1,930 ahead of Fed policy announcements
Gold price is off the two-week high at $1,937, treading water near $1,930 on Wednesday, as buyers eagerly await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision for resuming the recent uptrend.
BASE launches new monitoring system after series of hacks, rug pull scams
BASE, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network chain, has launched an open source monitoring tool to help support the security of OP Stack and EVM-compatible chains.
Federal Reserve Preview: Powell to propel US Dollar higher with hawkish tone Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% and signal a hike in November. Investors will also eye changes in the bank's projections for borrowing costs next year, which currently point to four cuts.