Gold price temporarily at record level, ETF investors buy again – Commerzbank

The Gold price rose to a record high this week, buoyed by expectations of early Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts, Commerzbank’s commodity strategist Carsten Fritsch notes.
Gold price is well supported at record levels
“According to Fed Fund Futures, the market expects a first rate cut in September, almost another one in November and a total of almost three rate cuts by the end of the year. This now seems very ambitious. Our economists do not expect the first Fed rate cut until December. Accordingly, we think the Gold price has already run too far ahead.”
“Since yesterday, the price has fallen again by around $60. However, the Gold price is now being supported by significant purchases from ETF investors, which argues against a further price decline. According to Bloomberg, there have been ETF inflows of 20 tons in the last six trading days. Since the beginning of the month, inflows into the Gold ETFs tracked by Bloomberg have totalled 33 tons.”
“The inflows now also extend to ETFs listed in the US, which still recorded outflows in June. The Gold price in Euros remained just below the record level of April. Similar to the Gold price in US dollars, it has receded from this level since yesterday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as USD benefits from souring mood
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 following Thursday's sharp decline. Dovish comments from European Central Bank officials and the risk-averse market atmosphere make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound on Friday.
GBP/USD flirts with weekly low below 1.2950
GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.2950 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK combined with the US Dollar (USD) recovery, fuelled by safe-haven flows, causes the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
Gold extends daily slide, trades near $2,400
Gold's correction from the record-high set earlier in the week deepens on Friday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from safe-haven flows and the 10-year US yield holding steady above 4.2%, XAU/USD tests $2,400.
Top 10 crypto market movers as Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady ahead of $1.8 billion options expiry
Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady above $64,000 and $3,400 as $1.8 billion in options expire on Friday. WazirX hack of $230 million potentially linked to Lazarus Group ushers correction in Shiba Inu, among other assets.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US GDP and BoC decision on tap
US data awaited amid overly dovish Fed rate cut bets. July PMIs to reveal how economies entered H2. BoC decides on monetary policy, may cut rates again.