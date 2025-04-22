Gold price buying remains unabated as trade uncertainties continue to boost safe-haven demand.

Geopolitical risks and Trump's threat to the Fed’s independence further benefit the XAU/USD pair.

Bulls, however, pause for a breather amid extremely overbought conditions on the short-term charts.

Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from the $3,500 mark, or a fresh all-time peak touched earlier this Tuesday as bulls pause for a breather amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts. The commodity, however, retains its positive bias through the first half of the European session amid persistent worries about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs. This, along with geopolitical tensions, might continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.

Meanwhile, Trump's back-and-forth tariff announcements have weakened investors' confidence in the US economy. Adding to this, Trump's attack on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell raised doubts about the central bank’s independence and keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive. This, along with the prospects for more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, favors bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the non-yielding Gold price is to the upside.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls not ready to give up yet amid US tariffs-inspired recession fears

The uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs and their impact on the global economy continues to push the safe-haven Gold price to fresh record highs on Tuesday.

Moreover, Trump's rapidly shifting stance on trade policies, along with a call to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, keeps investors on the edge and further benefits the commodity.

Trump accused Powell of not moving fast enough to bring down interest rates. Furthermore, Trump and his team are studying whether they can oust Powell before the end of his term.

This raises doubts over the Fed's monetary policy independence, which, along with bets that the US central bank will resume its rate-cutting cycle, continues to weigh on the US Dollar.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in the possibility of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in June and deliver at least three rate reductions in 2025.

On the geopolitical front, Russian forces had launched 96 drones and three missiles into eastern and southern Ukraine after the 30-hour short-lived and partially observed Easter ceasefire.

Traders now look forward to the release of the Richmond Manufacturing Index from the US, which, along with speeches from influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand.

The focus, however, will remain on the flash PMIs on Wednesday, which would offer fresh insight into the global economic health and provide some meaningful impetus to the XAU/USD pair.

Gold price needs to consolidate or retreat further before the next leg up amid overbought daily RSI

From a technical perspective, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains well above the 70 mark and warrants caution for bulls. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before placing fresh bullish bets around the Gold price and positioning for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past four months or so.

In the meantime, any meaningful corrective slide is likely to find decent support near the $3,425-3,423 horizontal zone ahead of the $3,400 mark. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price further toward the $3,358-3,357 region. This is followed by the $3,344 support, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses.