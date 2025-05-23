- XAU/USD rallies as Trump warns of 50% tariffs on EU imports, escalating trade war and boosting safe-haven demand.
- The US House passes a $4 trillion debt-heavy budget, with the Senate vote and inflation data in focus.
- Talks on Ukraine and Iran ease geopolitical stress, but markets remain risk-averse.
Gold's price uptrend resumed on Friday, with the yellow metal rising close to 2% daily and 5% in the week, as the US Dollar (USD) weakened further after US President Donald Trump escalated the ‘trade war’ with the European Union (EU). This and investors' woes regarding the US fiscal stance propel bullion prices higher, with XAU/USD trading at $3,359 after bouncing off a daily low of $3,287.
Before Wall Street opened, Trump said that discussions with the EU “are going nowhere” while threatening to impose 50% tariffs on the EU’s imports on June 1. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also commented, “The president believes that the EU proposals have not been of the same quality that we’ve seen from our other important trading partners.”
Meanwhile, Bullion was boosted by the passage of Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ at the US House of Representatives, which would add close to $4 trillion to the US debt ceiling. The bill will next be passed to the Senate for its approval.
In the geopolitical front, the Russian Foreign Minister said the work on the memorandum leading to a ceasefire in Ukraine is advanced. Meanwhile,the US and Iran concluded on Friday a fifth round of negotiations in Rome over Tehran’s advancing nuclear program.
Data-wise, US housing data in May was mixed as Building Permits collapsed, but New Home Sales improved in April. In the meantime, a flurry of Fed speakers, led by St. Louis Fed Alberto Musalem and Chicago's Fed Austan Goolsbee, crossed the news wires.
Next week, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, the release of the Fed’s last meeting minutes, the second estimate of GDP, and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Gold daily market movers: Skyrockets amid risk-aversion spurred by Trump’s comments
- US Treasury bond yields halted their advance, with the 10-year Treasury note yield falling almost three basis points (bps) to 4.505%. Meanwhile, US real yields are also down 2.4 bps to 2.165%.
- Gold price outlook is optimistic, given the fragile market mood toward US assets sparked by the growing fiscal deficit in the United States, which ignited Moody’s downgrade of US government debt from AAA to AA1.
- The fiscal package approved by the US lower house is projected to raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, sinks over 0.66%, down at 99.24, a tailwind for the Dollar-denominated precious metal.
- US Building Permits in April dipped from 1.481 million to 1.422 million for a loss of 4% MoM. Contrarily, New Home Sales for the same period increased by 10.9% MoM from 0.67 million to 0.743 million, revealed the US Census Bureau.
- St. Louis Fed Musalem said that companies are struggling to figure out how to manage uncertainty about supply chains, inventory and inflation. Meanwhile, Chicago's Fed Goolsbee said the Fed needs to wait for the dust to clear, the bar for action is higher until it happens.
- Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 49.5 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Jumps above $3,350 as uptrend resumes
Gold price extended its gains, poised to test the $3,400 figure in the near term. Bullish momentum remains strong, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which aims upwards with enough room before turning overbought.
That said, XAU/USD's first resistance is $3,400, the May 7 swing high at $3,438, followed by $3,450 and the all-time high (ATH) at $3,500.
On the bearish side, if Gold drops below $3,300, expect a move to the May 20 daily low of $3,204, ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,199.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, back near 1.1330
EUR/USD meets daily support around the 1.1300 neighbourhood, managing to regain pace and revisit the 1.1330 region. Sentiment turned after President Trump proposed a “straight 50% tariff” on European imports, undermining the pair’s bullish momentum.
GBP/USD eases from tops, revisits the 1.3500 zone
GBP/USD benefits from broad US Dollar weakness, climbing to its highest level since February 2022 past 1.3500 at the end of the week. UK retail sales data surprised to the upside in April, lending extra wings to the quid.
Gold keeps the bullish tone near $3,350
Gold extends its weekly advance, trading around $3,350 per troy ounce on Friday. The rally in XAU/USD is driven by broad-based weakness in the Greenback, particulalry after President Trump’s threat to impose 50% tariffs on European imports.
Apple stock sinks below $200 after Trump threatens more tariffs Premium
Trump grows irate at Apple's move into India. President claims Apple must produce US-sold iPhone in US or face a 25% tariff. US equity futures slip more than 1% in Friday premarket after Trump threatens the EU with a 50% tariff.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.