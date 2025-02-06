Gold price sits near all-time peak; overbought conditions warrant caution for bulls

Gold price holds steady just below the record high touched on Wednesday.

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades with a mild positive bias during the Asian session on Thursday and remains close to the all-time peak touched the previous day. Investors continue to seek refuge in the traditional safe-haven bullion amid escalating concerns about a US-China trade war and the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. Furthermore, expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep cutting interest rates in 2025 and the recent fall in the US Treasury bond yields further underpin the non-yielding yellow metal.

Bulls, however, take a brief pause for a breather amid slightly overbought conditions and the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to dent demand for the Gold price. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce from over a one-week low touched on Wednesday contributes to capping the upside for the commodity. That said, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of a well-established uptrend from the December monthly swing low. Traders now look forward to the release of the US Weekly Jobless Claims for short-term impetus.

Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid worries about Trump’s trade tariffs

US President Donald Trump's new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports came into effect on Tuesday. Furthermore, China announced retaliatory tariffs on some US goods, fueling worries about an escalating trade war and lifting the safe-haven Gold price to a fresh record high on Wednesday.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private-sector added 183K in January compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 176K. This, however, was offset by the disappointing release of the US ISM Services PMI, which declined to 52.8 in January.

The US Treasury yields dropped to their lowest level since mid-December in reaction to the softer data. Moreover, expectations the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs twice this year drag the US Dollar to over a one-week low and further benefit the non-yielding yellow metal.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Wednesday, the focus is on bringing down 10-year Treasury yields, rather than the Fed’s benchmark short-term interest rate. Bessent added that interest rates will take care of themselves if we get energy costs down and deregulate the economy.

The USD bulls failed to gain respite from Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson's hawkish remarks on Thursday, saying that he is happy to keep the Fed Funds on hold at the current level. He will wait to see the net effect of US President Donald Trump's policies, Jefferson noted further.

Investors are looking to the US monthly employment details – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls report – on Friday for further clues on the outlook for rates. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the release of the usual US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

Gold price needs to consolidate the recent strong gains before the next leg up

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the 70 mark and warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the recent breakout through key barriers suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price remains to the upside.

In the meantime, any corrective slide is likely to find some support near the $2,855-2,850 area, below which the Gold price could slide further toward the $2,810-2,800 region. This is followed by the $2,773-2,772 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.

