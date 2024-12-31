Gold prices move little as trading volumes remain thin on New Year Eve

- Gold prices are set to close the year with an impressive 27% gain, marking the strongest annual performance since 2010.
- The non-yielding metal receives downward pressure from the outlook of fewer Fed rate cuts in 2025.
- The safe-haven Gold remains backed by the prolonged Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds ground after two days of losses amid thin trading volume on Monday. Gold prices are set to finish the year with an impressive 27% gain, representing their strongest annual performance since 2010. This rally has been driven by central bank purchases, rising geopolitical tensions, and monetary easing policies implemented by major central banks.
The yellow bullion, Gold, remained relatively stable as investors reacted to indications of a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed). Robust labor market data, reflected in payroll counts, and persistent inflation prompted FOMC members to project fewer rate cuts by the Fed in 2025. This outlook led to a slight decline in non-yielding Gold prices during Q4.
However, the safe-haven Gold gains support as markets anticipate signals regarding the United States (US) economy under the incoming Trump administration and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate outlook for 2025. The demand for the yellow metal could increase as potential tariffs and trade policies by the incoming Trump administration could trigger trade conflicts, increasing the risk aversion sentiment.
Gold price holds ground as US Treasury yields depreciate
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against its six major peers, remains subdued around 108.00 as traders continue to digest the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish pivot.
- The non-interest-bearing Gold might have received support as US Treasury bond yields depreciated by around 2% on Monday. 2-year and 10-year yields stood at 4.24% and 4.53%, respectively.
- The heightened geopolitical risks stemming from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing tensions in the Middle East are continuously providing support for safe-haven assets including Gold.
- Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, issued a stern warning on Monday to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, urging them to cease their missile attacks on Israel. Danon cautioned that they risk facing the same "miserable fate" as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria's Bashar al-Assad if they continue their aggression, per Reuters.
- On Thursday, Russia's Federal Security Service announced that it had thwarted multiple assassination plots by Ukrainian intelligence targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow. The agency stated that the attacks were planned using bombs disguised as power banks or document folders, according to Reuters.
- The Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious outlook for additional rate cuts in 2025, marking a shift in its monetary policy stance. This development highlights uncertainties surrounding future policy adjustments amid the anticipated economic strategies of the incoming Trump administration.
Technical Analysis: Gold price remains below nine-day EMA near $2,600
Gold price trades near $2,610.00 per troy ounce on Tuesday, with the daily chart indicating a consolidation phase as the metal moves sideways near the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers just below the 50 mark, reflecting a neutral sentiment.
On the downside, the XAU/USD pair may find its immediate support around its monthly low of $2,583.39, recorded on December 19.
Regarding its resistances, the XAU/USD pair may target the nine- and 14-day EMAs at $2,618.00 and $2,624.00, respectively. A break above these levels could support the pair to approach the psychological level of $2,700.00, with the next barrier at its monthly high of $2,726.34, reached on December 12.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD moves little due to thin trading ahead of New Year holiday
The Australian Dollar remains tepid against the US Dollar following the release of mixed NBS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index data from China on Tuesday. As close trade partners, any fluctuations in China's economy tend to impact Australian markets.
USD/JPY pulls back, knocks back below 157.00
USD/JPY corkscrewed on Monday, backsliding seven-tenths of one percent and getting knocked back below the 157.00 handle as markets push back into the midrange ahead of the midweek New Year’s holiday closures. The year-end holiday session is in full swing, and broad-market volumes remain low.
Gold price set to finish the year with gains, driven by bank purchases, geopolitical tensions
Gold price holds ground after two days of losses amid thin trading volume on Monday. Gold prices are set to finish the year with an impressive 27% gain, representing their strongest annual performance since 2010.
These three narratives could fuel crypto in 2025, experts say
Crypto market experienced higher adoption and inflow of institutional capital in 2024. Experts predict the trends to look forward to in 2025, as the market matures and the Bitcoin bull run continues.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.