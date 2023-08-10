- Gold price struggles to sustain as investors await US inflation data.
- United States inflation data for July is expected to provide meaningful cues.
- US credit card spending remained the highest ever in Q2, and delinquencies rise.
Gold price (XAU/USD) discovered an intermediate cushion after printing a fresh monthly low on Thursday. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as forward action will be guided by the pace of inflation in the July US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on inflation. Gold price doesn’t find meaningful support despite a decline in the US Dollar. It seems that the impact of falling demand from central banks is intact.
United States inflation data for July is expected to provide meaningful cues about September’s monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Signs of persistence in inflation data would elevate hopes of a hawkish interest rate decision by the Fed. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment could come under pressure as mortgage rates rose to a fresh high at 7.09% this week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price delivers modest rebound ahead of US Inflation
- Gold price finds buying interest after printing a fresh monthly low around $1,915.00 ahead of the US CPI data for July, which will be released at 12:30 GMT.
- July’s inflation data might set a base for September’s monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) as the economic data could turn out persistent after a long softening spell.
- Gasoline prices saw a modest recovery last month, which could influence a rebound in headline inflation. Apart from that, Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and June’s Consumer Spending outperformed expectations. They may be sufficient to keep core inflation sticky.
- Per estimates, monthly headline and core CPI should expand at a steady pace of 0.2%. Annual headline inflation is forecast to rebound to 3.3%, and core CPI is expected to remain stubborn at 4.8%.
- Persistent inflation data might force Fed policymakers’ hand: Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams to change their neutral stance for September monetary policy.
- On the contrary, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman remained hawkish over interest rate guidance amid tight labor market conditions.
- After inflation data, investors would shift their focus on the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, which will be published on Friday at 12:30 GMT.
- This week, global markets reacted strongly to the US government’s long-term debt rating downgrade by Fitch.
- Chicago Fed President Austan D. Goolsbee commented that Fitch’s downgrade won’t make any difference. However, the US 30-year mortgage rate jumped to a nine-month peak at 7.09%.
- Joel Kan, the Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president, and deputy chief economist, pointed to Fitch's recent downgrading of U.S. government debt, which affected all types of loans on the weekly survey, Reuters reported.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces a severe sell-off after retreating from 102.50 as investors believe that a 0.2% monthly expansion pace in inflation is in line with the Fed’s desired core rate of 2%.
- On Wednesday, Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of several small and mid-sized banks as higher borrowing costs could impact their funding strength and profitability. The credit-rating firm also warned that it might also downgrade some of the biggest lenders ahead.
- New York Fed said in its latest quarterly household debt and credit report that households increased their borrowing to its highest-ever level of $45 billion in the second quarter at $1.03 trillion. Credit card delinquencies rose to an 11-year high.
Technical Analysis: Gold price prints fresh monthly low
Gold price finds temporary support near the fresh monthly low of $1,916. The precious metal looks vulnerable and is expected to continue its downside move. After remaining consistently below the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the yellow metal is declining toward the 200-day EMA around $1,907.00. Momentum oscillators are near the support region and a further downside would trigger a bearish impulse.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1000 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1000 in the European session this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2750, US CPI in focus
GBP/USD is extending gains to test 1.2750 in Thursday’s European session. The pair ignores the report about UK’s plan to ban British investment in China's tech companies. Markets remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July, which could cap the upside in the pair.
Gold bears keep $1,905 and US inflation on watch
Gold Price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains at the lowest level in a month as the market braces for the US inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
Shiba Inu price leads weekly gains with a 20% rise but now stands vulnerable to corrections
Shiba Inu price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets this month, leading the crypto market gains. Looking at the market indicators, it seems like this might not last for long should SHIB holders decide against sustaining their gains.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The market consensus is for the CPI to have risen 0.2% in July, with the annual rate increasing from 3% in June (the lowest since March 2021) to 3.3%. This would mark the first increase in the annual rate since June 2022.