- Gold price drifts lower on Friday amid some profit-taking, though it lacks follow-through.
- A positive risk tone and the risk-on environment exert some pressure on the precious metal.
- Trade jitters and bets for a September rate cut by the Fed lend support to the XAU/USD pair.
Gold price (XAU/USD) retreats from over a two-week high, around the $3,409-3,410 area during the Asian session as traders opt to take some profits off the table heading into the weekend. Furthermore, a generally positive tone around the equity markets and a modest US Dollar (USD) recovery exert some downward pressure on the bullion. However, a combination of factors acts as a tailwind for the precious metal and warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Investors remain on edge in the wake of persistent trade-related uncertainties, especially after US President Donald Trump's fresh tariff threats this week, which could offer some support to the safe-haven Gold price. Furthermore, the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September might keep a lid on any meaningful USD strength. This, in turn, assists the non-yielding yellow metal to attract some dip-buyers near the $3,380 region.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price bulls not ready to give up despite modest USD bounce, upbeat market mood
- The US Dollar recovers slightly from a nearly two-week low touched the previous day. Moreover, Asian stocks rose for the fifth consecutive day and seem poised to register the best week since June, which, in turn, prompts some profit-taking around the Gold price on Friday.
- US President Donald Trump imposed additional levies on Indian imports as "punishment" for buying oil from Russia, taking the total tariffs to 50%. Trump had also announced this week that tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals will be imposed within the next week or so.
- The developments revive concerns about the potential economic fallout from a global trade war. Adding to this, official data on Thursday showed that China's central bank extended Gold purchases for the ninth straight month in July. This could act as a tailwind for the precious metal.
- Traders ramped up their bets that the US Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September after the US Nonfarm Payrolls report last Friday. Adding to this, the US Jobless Claims rose for the second straight week and pointed to a deterioration in labor market conditions.
- In fact, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits ticked up to a seasonally adjusted 226K during the week ended August 2. This marked the highest level since the week ending July 5.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders see over a 90% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs at the next monetary policy meeting in September. Moreover, the Fed is expected to deliver at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts by the end of this year.
- Meanwhile, Trump nominated Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve out the rest of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler's term until January 31, 2026. Furthermore, Trump has shortlisted four candidates as replacements for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
- This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside, which could lend support to the commodity. In the absence of any relevant macro data, speeches from influential FOMC members might provide some impetus to the XAU/USD pair.
Gold price faces rejection near ascending channel hurdle; overnight breakout through $3,385 barrier in play
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained strength beyond the $3,383-3,385 supply zone and positive oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside. However, the Asian session uptick falters near a resistance marked by the top boundary of the weekly uptrend. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $3,309-3,310 region before positioning for further gains. The momentum might then lift the Gold price to the next relevant hurdle near the $3,422-3,423 area en route to the $3,434-3,435 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter should pave the way for a move towards challenging the all-time peak, around the $3,500 psychological mark touched in April.
On the flip side, weakness below the trading range resistance breakpoint, around the $3,385-3,383 region, could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain cushioned near the $3,353-3,350 area. The latter represents the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below might shift the bias in favor of bearish traders and drag the Gold price to the $3,315 intermediate support en route to the $3,300 round figure and the $3,268 region, or a one-month low touched last week.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on track to register weekly gains amid a bearish USD
AUD/USD holds steady above the 0.6500 psychological mark on Friday and remains close to a nearly two-week top touched the previous day. Rising Fed rate bets, along with a positive risk tone, undermine the safe-haven US Dollar and support the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY climbs back above 147.00 amid BoJ uncertainty
USD/JPY rebounds a few pips from the vicinity of the weekly low after the BoJ Summary of Opinions acknowledged heightened uncertainty over the economic impact of higher US tariffs. This further tempers bets for an immediate BoJ rate hike, which, along with the risk-on mood, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade, seeks acceptance above $3,400
Gold price hit two-week highs near $3,410 on US tariffs on one-kilo Gold bars, then retreats so far this Friday. The US Dollar eyes a weekly loss amid Fed, economic and trade concerns, focus shifts to US CPI data. Gold price could retest $3,350 confluence support if profit-taking intensifies heading into the weekend.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls eyeing the $120,000 mark. Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 resistance, where a breakout could trigger further gains. Ripple’s XRP approaches daily resistance at $3.40, with a close above potentially fueling a rally toward record highs.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.