Gold price remains below $2,750 level on stronger USD, elevated US bond yields

- Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid sustained USD buying interest.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and deficit-spending concerns push the US bond yields higher.
- Easing fears of a further escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict undermines the XAU/USD.
Gold price (XAU/USD) fails to capitalize on Friday's late rise back closer to the $2,750 area and opens with a modest bearish gap at the start of a new week. The US Dollar (USD) buying remains unabated in the wake of a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with smaller rate cuts, and undermines the commodity. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor exerting pressure on the precious metal.
The downside for the Gold price, however, remains cushioned in the wake of safe-haven demand stemming from Middle East tensions and US election jitters. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important US macro releases – the Advance Q3 GDP report, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by rising US bond yields and a bullish USD
- The US Dollar added to its recent strong gains registered over the past four weeks and climbed to its highest level since July 30 amid bets for a less aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the markets have nearly fully priced in the possibility of a regular 25 basis points rate cut by the US central bank at its November policy meeting.
- The latest poll indicates a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican nominee Donald Trump amid deficit-spending concerns after the November 5 US presidential election.
- Moreover, the US macro releases on Friday added to a string of recent upbeat data and suggested that the economy remains on strong footing, validating market bets for smaller Fed rate cuts.
- The US Census Bureau reported that Durable Goods Orders in the US declined by 0.8% in September, lower than the 1% fall expected, while new orders excluding transportation increased by 0.4%.
- Adding to this, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index reached a six-month high of 70.5 in October, better than both the preliminary result and the previous month's reading.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond stands firm near a three-month high touched last week, which is seen benefiting the USD and weighing on the non-yielding precious metal.
- Iran on Saturday indicated that it would not retaliate against Israeli strikes on military targets across its territory if a deal is reached for a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
- China’s Vice Minister of Finance, Liao Min, said on Monday that the country will step up countercyclical adjustments of its macro policies to bolster economic recovery in the fourth quarter.
Technical Outlook: Gold price remains confined in one-week-old range below the all-time high
From a technical perspective, last week's repeated failures to find acceptance or build on momentum beyond the $2,748-2,750 area warrant some caution for bullish traders. Moreover, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the said barrier or a convincing break below the short-term trading range support near the $2,720-2,715 zone, before positioning for a firm near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, some follow-through buying beyond the $2,748-2,750 region should allow the Gold price to retest the all-time peak, around the $2,658-2,659 area touched earlier this month. The subsequent move up could lift the XAU/USD towards the $2,770 zone, representing a nearly four-month-old ascending trend-line resistance, en route to the $2,800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the $2,720-2,715 region is likely to find decent support near the $2,700 mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses. The gold price might then accelerate the corrective fall towards intermediate support near the $2,675 area and eventually drop to the $2,657-2,655 horizontal support.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays weak below 0.6600 on US Dollar demand
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot below 0.6600 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair shrugs off China's stimulus optimism and a risk-on mood, as the US Dollar remains in demand and drags it lower amid a quiet start to a big week.
USD/JPY pares gains to near 153.50 amid Japanese political uncertainty
USD/JPY retreats to near 153.50 early Monday after rallying hard to 153.90. The Japanese Yen fell to a fresh three-month low against its American counterpart after Japan’s longtime ruling party lost its majority for the first time in 15 years at Sunday's national election.
Gold price remains below $2,750 level on stronger USD, elevated US bond yields
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid sustained USD buying interest. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and deficit-spending concerns push the US bond yields higher. Easing fears of a further escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict undermines the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin $66,000 support remains strong
Bitcoin found support around its crucial level of $66,000, suggesting a potential recovery. However, Ethereum and Ripple show signs of weakness, and a close below their key support levels would continue their ongoing decline.
US elections: The race to the White House tightens
Trump closes in on Harris’s lead in the polls. Neck and neck race spurs market jitters. Outcome still hinges on battleground states.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.