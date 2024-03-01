- Gold price climbs above $2,050 as investors see the Fed reducing interest rates in June.
- Fed policymakers are reluctant to offer concrete timing for rate cuts.
- The US Dollar will be guided by the ISM manufacturing PMI.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is anticipated to deliver a bullish close for the second straight week. The precious metal strengthens in Friday's early New York session as investors hope the expected decline in January's United States core PCE Price Index data would allow Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers to favor interest-rate normalization in the June policy meeting. The annual core inflation growth rate was the lowest in three years. However, monthly figures were up by 0.4% – twice the pace necessary for achieving price stability.
The moderate slowdown in price pressures fails to move market expectations for rate cuts in the June meeting. Therefore, investors will shift focus to the testimony of Fed Chair Jerome Powell before Congress and the labor market data for February, which are scheduled for next week. This will provide meaningful insights into the interest rate outlook.
But before that, the US Institute of Service Management (ISM) Manufacturing PMI data for February will be in the spotlight, which will be published at 15:00 GMT.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price advances while US Dollar remains sideways
- Gold price jumps strongly above $2,050 as market expectations for rate cuts in the June policy meeting remain alive. The United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, released on Thursday, was in line with expectations.
- The annual US core inflation data decelerated to 2.8%. This was the lowest increase in three years. However, bets supporting rate cuts have not intensified as the impact of soft annual core inflation figure was offset by a 0.4% month-on-month increase in the same.
- Although the pace at which monthly core PCE grew in January was already expected, it was higher than the growth rate of 0.2%, which is necessary for inflation to return sustainably to the 2% target.
- As per the CME FedWatch tool, chances for a rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) in the June meeting remain almost unchanged at around 52% after the release of crucial inflation data. For the March and May meetings, investors see interest rates remaining unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, falls slightly to 104.00 after a solid recovery.
- On Thursday, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said the next move for us will be the interest rate cut, which he expects later this year. Williams added that monetary policy is in a good place, and he doesn’t see the need to raise interest rates again.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee also said that interest rates are pretty restrictive and our focus is on its duration. Goolsbee warned that the policy remaining restrictive could impact the labor market, which stayed resilient despite the aggressive rate-tightening campaign in 2022-2023.
- In today’s session, investors will focus on the ISM Manufacturing PMI data for February, which will provide insights into the US economic outlook.
- According to economists, Manufacturing PMI will show a rise of 49.5, from 49.1 in January. This will indicate that factory data remains below the 50.0 threshold for 16 straight months.
Technical Analysis: Gold price rises above $2,050
Gold price aims a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern forms on a daily timeframe. The precious metal rises above the downward-sloping border of the aforementioned chart pattern, which has formed since the December 28 high at $2,088, while the upward-sloping border started from the December 13 low at $1,973.
A Symmetrical Triangle could break out in either direction. However, the odds marginally favor a move in the direction of the trend before the formation of the triangle – in this case, up. A decisive break above or below the triangle boundary lines would indicate a breakout is underway.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbs above 60.00. A decisive break above the same would trigger a bullish momentum. Also, the absence of divergence and oversold signals strengthens Gold bulls.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
