Gold price rebounds from two-week low amid softer USD, US PCE eyed for fresh impetus

- Gold price plunged to over a two-week low in reaction to the upbeat US macro data on Thursday.
- September Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and help limit any further losses.
- Traders also prefer to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index before placing directional bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed heavy selling following the release of the upbeat US macro data and dived to its lowest level in over two weeks on Thursday. The Advance Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimate showed that the US economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace and that inflation slowed during the second quarter of 2024. This, in turn, suggested that the US economy is still holding up well and infused some stability in the financial markets, which, in turn, weighed on the traditional safe-haven precious metal.
The optimism keeps the Gold price on the defensive during the Asian session on Friday, though expectations for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cutting cycle help limit the downside. Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index later this Friday before placing directional bets. The crucial inflation data will play a key role in determining the Fed's policy path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and the non-yielding yellow metal.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price attracts some buyers amid dovish Fed-inspired modest USD weakness
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the economy grew at a 2.8% annualized pace during the April-June period as compared to the 1.4% rise in the previous quarter and 2% anticipated.
- Further details revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index – the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge – decelerated to 2.9% from the 3.7% increase registered in the first quarter.
- Separately, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) showed that the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance benefits fell more-than-expected, to 235K in the week ending July 20.
- Investors cheered the US economic resilience and dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which, in turn, exerted heavy downward pressure on the Gold price and dragged it to the lowest level since June 9.
- The markets, meanwhile, have fully priced in a September Fed rate cut move and anticipate two more rate cuts by year-end, keeping the US Dollar on the defensive and lending support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the June US PCE Price Index for more cues about the Fed's policy/rate-cut path before determining and positioning for the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price needs to find acceptance below 50-day SMA for bears to seize near-term control
From a technical perspective, the Gold price showed some resilience below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the second straight day on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak. Hence, some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the $2,353 area, is needed to support prospects for an extension of the recent corrective decline from the all-time peak touched last week.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the downside and that any further recovery is likely to attract fresh sellers near the $2,380 region. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $2,391-2,392 zone ahead of the $2,400 mark, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering should lift the metal towards the weekly top, around the $2,432 region.
On the flip side, acceptance below the 50-day SMA and a subsequent break through the $2,350 support, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The Gold price might then aim to challenge the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the $2,325-2,324 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken should pave the way for a slide towards testing sub-$2,300 levels, or June monthly swing lows.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY retakes 154.00, reverses Tokyo CPI-led slide
USD/JPY is bouncing back to retest 154.00, having reversed the Tokyo CPI data-led slide to near 153.40. The pair stays volatile, as the BoJ-Fed policy divergence remains in play while markets reposition ahead of the top-tier US PCE inflation data due later on Friday.
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6650, as markets turn cautious ahead of US PCE
AUD/USD sellers take a breather near 0.6650, refraining from placing fresh bets ahead of the US PCE inflation data. Continual weakness in China's economy paired with depreciating iron ore prices remains a major contributor to the recent decline in the Aussie.
Gold price finds support above $2,350, traders eye PCE data
Gold price is holding its modest recovery above $2,350 in early Asia on Friday. Gold price tumbled to a two-week low on Thursday after the US economy fared better than expected in Q2 2024, raising doubts on the scope of the Fed rate cuts this year. US PCE inflation awaited.
VanEck sees Bitcoin reaching $61 trillion market cap, Marathon buys $100 million BTC
Asset manager VanEck released a report on Wednesday predicting that Bitcoin will become a reserve currency among industries and countries by 2050. The report predicted that the price of BTC will hit $2.9 million per coin around that period, driving its market cap to $61 trillion by 2050.
Will financial markets get some relief as the week closes out?
There’s been no let-up in global growth worries this week and risk off price action has intensified as best reflected through more weakness in US equities. The latest concerns come from discouraging US earnings, ineffective China monetary policy easing efforts, and distressing data out of the Eurozone and UK.