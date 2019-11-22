Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts

Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus

Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session.

Despite challenges to the US-China trade deal and doubts over the global economy, the yellow metal recently dropped as the US dollar (USD) managed to lure risk-averse traders. Read more…

additional important levels Overview Today last price 1465.22 Today Daily Change 0.16 Today Daily Change % 0.01% Today daily open 1465.06 Trends Daily SMA20 1480.83 Daily SMA50 1490.76 Daily SMA100 1481.72 Daily SMA200 1397.45 Levels Previous Daily High 1475.7 Previous Daily Low 1462.74 Previous Weekly High 1474.6 Previous Weekly Low 1445.8 Previous Monthly High 1519.04 Previous Monthly Low 1455.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1467.69 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1470.75 Daily Pivot Point S1 1459.97 Daily Pivot Point S2 1454.87 Daily Pivot Point S3 1447.01 Daily Pivot Point R1 1472.93 Daily Pivot Point R2 1480.79 Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.89

Gold technical analysis: Eyes support at $1,456

Gold prices could drop to support at $1,456, the candlestick pattern on the daily chart indicates.

On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control. Read more...

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending impulse at 1461.91. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction towards 1470.20 and then continue trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 1463.60. Read more...