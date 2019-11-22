Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts

Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus
Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session.
Despite challenges to the US-China trade deal and doubts over the global economy, the yellow metal recently dropped as the US dollar (USD) managed to lure risk-averse traders. Read more…
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1465.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1465.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1480.83
|Daily SMA50
|1490.76
|Daily SMA100
|1481.72
|Daily SMA200
|1397.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1475.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1467.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1470.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1459.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1454.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1447.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1472.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1480.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.89
Gold technical analysis: Eyes support at $1,456
Gold prices could drop to support at $1,456, the candlestick pattern on the daily chart indicates.
On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control. Read more...
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the descending impulse at 1461.91. Possibly, the pair may start a new correction towards 1470.20 and then continue trading inside the downtrend with the short-term target at 1463.60. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.
GBP/USD holds onto 1.29 amid election speculation, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, within familiar ranges. The Conservatives remain in the lead, three weeks ahead of the elections. Preliminary PMIs for November are due out shortly.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Eyes support at $1,456
On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios
Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.