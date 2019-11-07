- Gold trades on the defensive near $1,480/Oz.
- Risk appetite weighs on the precious metal.
- Focus remains on the US-China trade front.
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.
Gold looks to trade
The demand for the yellow metal eased somewhat today in response to the better mood surrounding the riskier assets. In fact, news that Chinese officials could be assessing which US tariffs could be removed appear to have lent extra support to the risk-complex today and is in turn weighing on the safe haven assets.
In fact, Bullion is now intensifying the downside and is trading at shouting distance from weekly lows in the key $1,480 region despite the greenback remains in the lower end of the range when tracked by the US Dollar Index and US 10-year yields are re-visiting recent tops beyond 1.86%.
Gold key levels
As of writing Gold is losing 0.41% at $1,484.31 and faces the next support at $1,479.55 (low Nov.5) seconded by $1,476.39 (100-day SMA) and finally $1,459.23 (monthly low Oct.3). On the upside, a breakout of $1,503.85 (55-day SMA) would expose $1,519.70 (monthly high Oct.3) and then $1,535.69 (high Sep.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from lows on fresh trade optimism
EUR/USD has been recovering from the lows as China's commerce ministry expressed optimism about trade talks. Earlier, the common currency struggled with downbeat German data.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, struggling ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday. The bank is set to downgrade forecasts. Labour's deputy Tom Watson is stepping down, while Conservatives remain in the lead.
USD/JPY off the lows, still weaker around 108.75
Optimistic trade-related comments from China helped ease the latest uncertainty. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment weighed on the JPY's safe-haven status.
Gold slides to session low, around $1485 on China’s optimistic trade remarks
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to session lows, around the $1485 region, eroding a part of the previous session's positive move.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.