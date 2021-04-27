Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD traders are cautious

Gold Price Forecast: Range play likely to extend below $1800, focus shifts to Fed

Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Monday after finding support just under $1770, tracking the late decline in the US dollar across the board after Wall Street indices closed at record highs.  Earlier in the day, gold slipped as weaker US Durable Goods data lifted the safe-haven demand for the greenback while an uptick in the Treasury yields also drove the buck higher. Expectations of improving global economic outlook in the coming quarters were marred by concerns over surging covid cases in India, Japan and Brazil. Meanwhile, investors digested the latest updates on US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plans. Read more...

The precious metal gold price is losing its mojo as traders are hesitant to place any big bets ahead of the Fed meeting. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its monetary policy decision tomorrow, and market players are widely expecting no change in their monetary policy. However, what traders are concerned about is the pace of their asset purchase program, as there is some evidence of those purchases losing some momentum.

Another factor that is also likely to influence the gold price is the outlook of the US economy presented by the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. It is likely that we may see some hint of bullish views in the Chairman’s view because if we look at the new orders’ data, they saw a solid increase in March, and this gives further evidence that economic growth is accelerating in the US. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,774 area and moved back closer to daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1,778 region, down 0.15% for the day.

A combination of factors failed to assist the precious metal to capitalize on the overnight bounce from multi-day lows, around the $1,768 region. That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors await the latest monetary policy update by the FOMC on Wednesday before placing aggressive bets. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1780.02
Today Daily Change -1.14
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1781.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1749.1
Daily SMA50 1746.55
Daily SMA100 1802.9
Daily SMA200 1856.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1783.54
Previous Daily Low 1768.81
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1777.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1772.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1763.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1757.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 1786.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 1792.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.59

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

